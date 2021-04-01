Rasheed Williams sat in the doctor’s office, waiting for the results of an X-ray that could mean the end of his football career.
It had been nearly nine months since ISU’s star defensive end broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot for the second time in his career.
For a number of reasons — the complexity of the bones and tendons, the lack of blood flow to the area — recovering from foot injuries can be a bit like playing the lottery.
Doctors know how most other parts of the body will heal. They can set a general recovery timeline. Foot injuries are different. They’re tricky. They puzzle doctors, even those who have seen similar injuries many times before. Often their only recourse is to throw their hands up. Either it will heal or it won’t.
When Williams broke the metatarsal the first time around, in fall camp before the 2016 season, it healed perfectly. He was on a scooter for a month or two, did his rehab after that and was back on the field well before ISU’s 2017 season.
But in ISU’s fourth game of 2018, he broke it again. Same bone, same foot, same pain, same incredible bad luck.
And now it was months later, and this time it wasn’t healing. He pushed himself around ISU’s snow-covered campus on a scooter to get to his winter classes. When the snow melted, he wheeled himself to ISU’s spring practices and sat on the sidelines, using the practice clock to time himself through sets of pushups and sit-ups, about the only exercises he could do.
It was July, and his foot still hadn’t begun healing, the bone still hadn’t started knitting itself back together the way it was supposed to. Doctors told Williams it was likely the result of the low blood flow in the area.
Williams didn’t know anything about that, just that if it didn’t start healing soon, his time playing football was done.
So he was back in for another X-ray, hoping against hope for an answer that he still hadn’t received, for good news that, with every time he went in, slipped further away.
The process was old to Williams at that point — putting on the lead vest, sitting for a quick round of images, waiting interminably for the results.
Every time, they were the same.
Sorry, the doctors would say, but there’s just no signs of healing yet. Then they would add, gently, almost offhandedly, trying to soften the blow: “We’re not sure if you’ll ever play football again.”
“I was just going back and forth with myself like, am I gonna play again? Or am I not?” Williams said. “That was a pretty low point in my life. I’ve never been a person, you know, I won’t say I don’t believe in depression, but I never really dealt with it. So I had no understanding of it. But for that period, I was pretty depressed.”
And then, in July, two months from the start of ISU’s fall camp, another season that threatened to pass Williams by as he sat on the sideline with his foot in a boot, the answer was different.
Chalk it up to the unknowable vagaries of foot injuries. For months, Williams' fifth metatarsal had refused to heal. Now, miraculously, it was.
“They told me it started growing back and I was going to be able to play again,” Williams said. “And it was crazy. To see how it just flipped and went from months of just nothing. My bone’s not growing. Somehow, just by the grace of God, it started growing back again. It happened, and here I am.”
***
Rasheed Williams came to Idaho State at an auspicious time.
The Bengals had won eight games in 2014, the year before, narrowly missing out on a playoff berth.
And with players like Williams coming in, what was to stop them from continuing that upward trend?
Defensive coordinator Roger Cooper and then-defensive line coach Steve Fifita recruited the lanky 6-foot-1 defensive end from Mater Dei High School in Huntington Beach, California, taking him from under the noses of multiple Mountain West schools, which had shown interest, and also Montana State and Cal Poly, which offered Williams.
In 2015, his first year on campus, Williams led the Bengals with 4 1/2 sacks — a quarter of the team’s total of 18 — and finished second with 8 1/2 tackles for loss.
“He has some real natural ability,” Cooper said. “And then his hands, he is tough to block. His hands are so active and natural that he’s a lighter guy, but it really doesn’t matter. He’s just tough to get your hands on. He was so undersized, but he’s so quick. And he’s such a football player. You know, he’s buried in the B gap against 300-pounders and he’s making these guys miss right and left as a freshman.”
That Williams was so good right off the bat surprised Cooper a little bit.
But over the course of that stellar freshman season, he learned something maybe even more important about the new star.
“He loves playing football, he loves competition, he loves everything about it,” Cooper said, almost with a touch of admiration.
Cooper is the same way. He was one of the greatest linebackers in Big Sky Conference history at Montana State. More than a decade after his professional career ended, the barrel-chested Cooper still looks like he could throw on a neck roll, tape up his fingers and hit the field as the spitting image of an old-school linebacker.
He gave his life to the game because he loved it so much, but Cooper has learned that not everybody — even at the Division I level — is the same way. Some kids play football because their parents wanted them to. Some play because they’re good at it. Some play because of what they can get out of it — the attention, the status, the free education.
There’s nothing wrong with that, Cooper acknowledges. Even for him, someone who’s been around the game for years, it takes about a year to figure out what a kid’s true motivation is.
Williams, quiet and reserved, taking his time to adjust to Pocatello — by his admission, he hated it for the first year — probably didn’t say more than 10 words to Cooper as a freshman. Still, by the end of that first year, Cooper had figured it out. Williams was one of those kids — rarer than you might think — who really, truly, actually loved football.
He embodied all the cliches. First in, last out — no matter if it was the practice field, the weight room, the film room. He polished his technique, tweaking here and there until, Cooper said, he made sure to go over all of Williams’ mistakes in film study because they were so rare that the corrections were sure to have value for everybody else in the room.
“If we had, across the board, a bunch of Rasheed Williamses, there’s no way we’re going to lose games,” defensive tackle Raemo Trevino said. “He’s everything that we should be like as a football player. Head down, always grinding, always trying to do something better.”
That’s what made the injuries — the first foot injury, a hurt wrist that hampered him when he returned in 2017, the second foot injury — so painful. Not only did they take a key player away from ISU for what amounted to three-and-a-half seasons, they took a kid away from what he loved, and made him work unbelievably hard to get back to it.
“That shows his perseverance, you know, that’s the type of person he is,” head coach Rob Phenicie said. “He never wavered, was never down, just put his nose to the grindstone and got healthy.”
***
If Rasheed Williams came to Idaho State at an encouraging moment for the program, he made his return at possibly its lowest point in the last few years.
Oct. 5, 2019, was a cold day in Missoula, Montana, with the skies above Washington-Grizzly Stadium threatening snow.
For such a momentous occasion — his first time on the field in over a year — it was a pretty low-key day for Williams. He went through pregame warmups with the team, but didn’t appear in the game. The Bengals lost 59-20.
They beat North Dakota the next week with Williams getting his first game action, then proceeded to lose six games in a row to end the regular season.
That hurt Williams — but not as much as he enjoyed playing again. With his history, he knew how quickly things could change, and he reveled in finally getting some good luck for once.
The seven games that he played in were the most he’d managed since that limited 2017 season.
Nine months of wheeling around on a scooter, not being able to walk, let alone work out, will cause anybody to lose a step. He had 12 tackles in those seven games, one for a loss, and no sacks.
There was never a question of if he’d return for the 2020 season, even when it was pushed back to the spring.
The extra time, in fact, gave Williams even more time to get back to what he once was.
“I feel like I’m able to make up for anything I might have lost with the mental side of it, with how I approach the game now,” Williams said. “I feel like that is able to just set me apart by that much. As far as where that one step maybe, you know, it might not even matter because I’m able to make up for it in other parts of the game and get the jump on my opponents.”
He had five tackles, the most he’d had in a game since 2017, plus a half-sack in the spring season opener against Weber State.
He missed most of the Southern Utah game and all of the Eastern Washington game with, you guessed it, another injury, but returned with a co-team-high eight tackles against UC Davis — a number he hadn’t hit since that freshman year.
Now at rush linebacker instead of defensive end, Williams isn’t the star, every-down pass rusher he once might have been. Cooper keeps him on a “pitch count,” as the defensive coordinator calls it, watching his snaps. During certain periods in practice, Cooper will call Williams over to his side and tell him to just watch. Heck, the move to linebacker was partly driven by a desire to keep Williams out of the churning violence on the defensive line.
But he’s back playing, he’s certainly back making an impact, and the player who’s been running a streak of bad luck that would have any gambler bankrupt finally might have gotten a break.
The COVID-19 pandemic that pushed back the fall season also gave every player an extra year of eligibility. So not only does Williams get six games this spring, he’ll have the chance to play a full season this fall.
For someone whose career trajectory went from “potential all-time great” to “please, just let me get back on the field” over the course of three-and-a-half cursed years, that’s the biggest blessing of all.
“I remember coming out of high school, one thing I told myself was, this is a business trip. Me being here in Idaho, this is one large business trip,” Williams said. “So, however long it takes, if it’s 10 years or whatever, I’m gonna finish my business that I feel like I have to get done here. And that’s playing four strong years of college football.”