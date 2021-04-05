Senior Idaho State linebacker Oshea Trujillo was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Bengals’ 24-22 win over Idaho on Saturday.
The award was announced by the conference Sunday.
It’s the first such honor of Trujillo’s career, and the second won by an ISU player in the 2021 spring season. Kicker/punter Kevin Ryan was named the Special Teams Player of the Week after making a game-winning field goal against Southern Utah in Week 2.
Trujillo finished with nine tackles and a sack against Idaho, helping the ISU defense hold the Vandals to 341 yards and 22 points in the rivalry-game win.
The Bengals stopped Idaho on a fourth down near midfield with under a minute left to seal the win.
Trujillo also added five pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.
Through five games, Trujillo leads the conference in pass breakups with nine and is 13th in tackles with 31. That’s despite not playing on defense against Southern Utah because he filled in at running back instead.