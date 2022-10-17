Charles Ike ISU

Idaho State linebacker Charles Ike makes a tackle during Saturday's game against Cal Poly.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Idaho State’s week of firsts isn’t over yet.

On Monday, two days after the Bengals topped Cal Poly for their first win of the season, linebacker Charles Ike was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week. It’s ISU’s first weekly award of the season.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

