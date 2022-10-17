On Monday, two days after the Bengals topped Cal Poly for their first win of the season, linebacker Charles Ike was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week. It’s ISU’s first weekly award of the season.
“I thought Charles played probably his best game of the season,” Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle said on Monday afternoon. “(The award) is a huge accomplishment, and we're certainly proud of him for that.”
In Idaho State’s win over Cal Poly, Ike recorded a team-best 10 tackles, forced one fumble and intercepted two passes, one of which stifled the Mustangs’ comeback attempt. If it seemed like he was everywhere, well, that’s because he was.
Charles Ike picked off another pass, his second interception of the game, and this one is huge. ISU should be able to hang on now.
Ike, a linebacker, now has three interceptions in seven games. That ranks fifth in the Big Sky, and first among linebackers. Asked how he keeps finding himself in position to make these plays, here’s what he said after Saturday’s game.
“I just think they think I'm too short, so they just throw it right at me, to be honest,” Ike said with a chuckle. “The second pick I had, I was kinda tired three, four plays before so I didn't drop. I was like, if we run the same coverage, I know they're gonna go to me because I didn't drop. It was the one where No. 6 dropped the ball. So they ran a similar concept. I just got back like six yards and I was there.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
