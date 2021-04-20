Idaho State’s Tya Seth continued to play well at the Big Sky women’s golf championships Tuesday, shooting a 75 to lead the Bengals.
With a two-day score of 148, Seth is tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard, trailing leader Tess Blair of Sacramento State by five strokes.
As a team, the Bengals are tied for ninth after two rounds at Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla, Oregon.
The Bengals shot a 323 in Round 2 and have totaled a score of 645 after two rounds. Idaho State and Montana are tied for ninth. Sacramento State is currently in first with a score of 602 and NAU is in second with a mark of 605.
Lindsey Lloyd shot a 78 in Round 2 while Tyler Erickson shot 82, Ainsley Snyder 88 and Mackenzie Robbins 95.
The final round begins Wednesday morning.