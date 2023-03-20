There’s just something about putting a relatively obscure Olympic sport on television that makes people not involved in the sport think they can do it. And sometimes, they can.
Christopher Zuck, a 21-year-old freshman at Idaho State, was hopeful of walking on to the Bengal cross country team, but his times were not encouraging. He figured he’d spend his days as a biochemistry major at ISU just running for fun. Then, while watching the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo, Japan, Zuck got his first glimpse at the sport called race walking.
“I told my mom, ‘You know what, I bet I could excel at that,’ ” Zuck, an Idaho Falls native, said. “She was like, ‘Well, why don’t you find out? Contact somebody.’ ”
Zuck then went on a 20-minute email binge, contacting everybody he could identify that was connected to the sport of race walking. Ironically, Jeff Salvage, author on the sport and president of Racewalking.com, was one of the first people to respond to Zuck.
Salvage told Zuck he’d send him some how-to videos and a book on the sport. Within three weeks, he expected a video from Zuck showing his race walking form, which Salvage would then rate.
So how did that go?
“It was terrible,” Zuck said with a laugh.
Trying to mimic the videos, Zuck thought the runners were imitating the motion of a boat, rocking their hips back and forth. He also thought he was supposed to bring his arms up high against his pelvis while he was walking.
“And he (Salvage) was like, ‘What’s going on with your arms?’” Zuck said. “‘That’s just crazy.’ ”
However, Zuck is, shall we say, somewhat obsessive about form. People have told him his running form is “most beautiful.” He spent two months working on his race walking form, watching himself in the mirror, making videos of himself race walking, which he sent to Salvage, and then implementing improvements.
“So far, Chris has built a solid foundation with an exceptionally legal technique, which gives him room to push as he peaks later this year,” Salvage said via recent text message.
Having a “legal technique” is a key in race walking – you must keep one foot on the ground at all times, and one knee has to be straight until it passes your hip. At sanctioned races, judges watch your form and if you violate the contact rule, they raise a yellow paddle with a squiggly line on it. If your knee is illegally bent, out comes a yellow paddle with a line that looks like a “less than” sign in mathematics.
If you continue to violate the rules, the officials will display a red paddle. If you get three red paddles, you are sent to the “penalty box” for three minutes. A fourth red flag once you leave the penalty box and you’re disqualified from the race.
“People can get disqualified within like 100 meters of the finish line,” Zuck said. “It can be nerve-wracking if you get any red paddles. On the mental side, getting a red paddle can probably mess up your race, because you could slow down to the point where you’re not going to break any records, or do anything.”
Zuck has only competed in one sanctioned race so far in his nascent career, but it was a doozy. He finished second in the nationals in the 10K race in Santee, California, in January. In order to qualify for nationals, he had to compete in a number of local 5K runs.
“It’s kind of difficult when you do that, because race walking is not only about speed, it’s about technique,” Zuck said. “When you’re getting fast speeds but no one is judging you, ‘Is this person actually race walking, or is this person running?’ is actually the question that arises. But I was able to go to the nationals.”
The nationals had 5K, 10K, 20K and 35K races, but Olympic competitions are only held in the 20K and 35K distances. Zuck’s goal is to qualify for the next Olympic trials, which will be held in February of next year. To do that, he’s going to have to step up to the 20K race, but not until Salvage thinks he’s ready.
“I know we want to shave four minutes off and get down to a 50-minute 10K,” said Zuck, whose next race is April 14 in California. “(Salvage) said if I get down to a 50-minute 10K and double it, that’s basically the qualifying times for an Olympic trial. At this point in time, the Olympic trial is our biggest goal.”
Salvage said the 2028 Olympic trials might be a more realistic goal for Zuck, but he’s impressed with the strides he’s made in a short period of time in the sport.
“Right now, Chris is coming out of a base-building phase and wall start in-season racing,” Salvage said in a recent text. “He’s developing great. It’s too soon to tell what the ceiling is. He works hard and is patient. My minimum goal is the Olympic Trials in 2028. But it would be great to see him on an international team.”
One of Zuck’s biggest challenges is the relative isolation in which he trains. He says he knows of no other competitive race walker in Idaho whom he can work with. When he and Salvage first connected, Salvage told him about an Australian race-walker who was a former Olympian, now living in Boise. But when Zuck contacted her, she was not interested in coaching anyone.
Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros has worked with Zuck to provide him with training access to the Davis Field track, but race walking is not a sanctioned NCAA sport, so he has to train separately from the Bengal track squad.
“I’m in New Jersey. It certainly is easier to coach locally, but with technology, you can close the gap,” Salvage said. “We speak weekly. He periodically sends videos for me to analyze. They key here is he’s so wonderful to work with, that he makes it a pleasure. I have a crazy busy life and do not coach many people. For it to work, that person has to be self-motivated, disciplined and, for me, likeable. Chris is all those things.”
Zuck has lofty aspirations, both in his professional and his racing life. He hopes to eventually get a Ph.D. in biochemistry and work on curing mental health diseases.
“I’m also trying to get everybody aware of race walking,” Zuck said. “It’s not a well-known sport. I would like to one day get Idaho to have race-walking offered in high school, and then maybe collegiately.”
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years, as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com
