There’s just something about putting a relatively obscure Olympic sport on television that makes people not involved in the sport think they can do it. And sometimes, they can.

Christopher Zuck, a 21-year-old freshman at Idaho State, was hopeful of walking on to the Bengal cross country team, but his times were not encouraging. He figured he’d spend his days as a biochemistry major at ISU just running for fun. Then, while watching the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo, Japan, Zuck got his first glimpse at the sport called race walking.

Chris Zuck ISU

ISU freshman Christopher Zuck crossing the finish line at nationals. 
 

