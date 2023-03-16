Daxton Carr Bodie Hume Idaho State Men's basketball northern Colorado

Idaho State forward Daxton Carr (in white) looks for a pass while Northern Colorado guard Bodie Hume (in blue) defends him during a December 2020 game.

 Northern Colorado Athletics

Idaho State will have to say goodbye to another player.

Forward Daxton Carr, a Pocatello native, entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the situation. Carr becomes the fourth Bengal to hit the portal this offseason, joining reserves Tommy Ball, Ed Chang and Ronnie Stapp.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

