Fall football in the spring means...spring camp in the fall?
It’s not a riddle, just what Idaho State football has been going through recently.
The Bengals finish up their three-week, nine-practice fall minicamp Saturday.
Because of COVID-19, it’s the first time they’ve been able to run full-team padded practices since last fall — Idaho State wasn’t one of the handful of Big Sky Conference teams that had already started spring ball when the pandemic hit in March.
“It’s been so long, it’s been almost a year since we put pads on,” senior slot receiver Isaiah Walter said. “We were just really anxious to get out there and strap it all up and knock each other around a little bit, get some physicality in there. ... I feel like it’s been more competitive than it’s ever been during practice.”
Both Walter and defensive coordinator Roger Cooper said that the practices have felt the most like spring ball, rather than a typical preseason camp or in-season practices.
The catch is that, of course, they’re used to playing real games this time of year.
“I’ve played football in the fall, or coached football, since the fourth grade,” Cooper said. “Or before that, since I was 6 years old, I guess. So it’s been strange.”
On the calendar, these practices have fallen about where spring ball does in relation to the season. With the Big Sky recently announcing a six-game conference beginning on Feb. 27, the Bengals will wrap up about four months before the season starts.
Spring ball usually ends in April, about four or five months before the fall season starts in late August or early September.
Another reason it’s feeling similar is because, in spring ball, almost all the players have some experience with the team and familiarity with the scheme after having been there the previous fall.
With a new class of freshmen and transfers coming in, preseason fall camps typically feature a lot of install, making sure everybody knows the playbooks and understands their roles.
In this case, though, players have been on campus since the summer, and all that’s been taken care of in film sessions, position meetings and limited-group workouts.
“When the NCAA lifted some of the guidelines as far as what we could do with a ball, we were able to do skelly, or bones, 7-on-7 type of stuff, so we could really work on the coverage stuff,” Cooper said. “On Day 1 (of minicamp), we had half the defense in. I’m not going to say it was clean, by any means, but we had a lot of stuff in, so that was strange to have all those calls.”
If there’s been an issue with lack of familiarity, it’s been with each other, not the playbook.
Because the Bengals have been working out in small groups throughout the fall in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, some teammates are getting acquainted for the first time at these practices.
“We had people that were lifting in different groups due to COVID regulations,” Cooper said. “They’re getting out there on the field and they’re like, who’s this guy? So everyone’s meeting each other for the first time, really.”
NOTES: Cooper said that ISU has continued with COVID-19 protocols similar to the ones that the Bengals adopted during summer. A random percentage of the team is tested every week, and players take temperature checks and fill out a questionnaire that lists possible symptoms before practice or working out.
“We told the kids at the beginning of this camp that they are in charge of our bubble,” Cooper said. “We don’t have the money to put you up in a hotel and put you in a bubble, but you guys do have everything you need to be safe. We have everything we need to basically protect ourselves, and that’s being smart in public, wearing your masks, using the six feet. On the weekends, hanging out with just your roommates.”
— The six-game spring Big Sky conference schedule was released Wednesday, bringing ISU closer to the possibility of actually having a season this year.
“It fired us all up,” Walter said. “Everybody was posting on social media, you probably saw it from a lot of guys. ... It’s a good opportunity. Everybody is really excited, we’re just glad that we’re able to get this extra season, whether or not we get another fall season after that. Whatever happens, happens, but we’re just all glad we can get something.”
— Both Walter and Cooper mentioned that freshman receiver Jalen Henderson has impressed them this fall. The 6-foot, 170-pound Henderson went to De Anza High School in California, and also had offers from UC Davis and William & Mary.
“Jalen Henderson is a playmaker, you can see it right away,” Walter said.
Cooper mentioned several other players, including redshirt freshman Jake McGinnis and true freshman D’Qua Lang on the defensive line. McGinnis is from Gooding and Lang went to Century HS in Pocatello.