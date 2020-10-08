Idaho State football will start a three-week unpadded fall mini-camp on Oct. 21, according to the ISU athletic department.
The Bengals will practice three days a week for three weeks, a total of nine practices in all.
The team will be broken up in two groups, and practices will go for 90 minutes each.
The mini-camp is a step up from what the team has been doing throughout most of the fall, which has mostly involved small workouts with players broken up into position groups.
The fall Big Sky Conference football season was canceled on Aug. 7 in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, with ISU announcing on the same day that the Bengals would not try to play non-conference games in the fall either.
The Big Sky is now trying to have an eight-game conference schedule in the spring, with the full release of that schedule expected sometime before the end of October.