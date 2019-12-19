POCATELLO — Idaho State football announced the signing of nine new recruits on Wednesday, the first day football recruits are allowed to sign with colleges.
Three more players, who signed in 2017, will be returning from two-year church missions and were also added to the roster.
“We went out and filled some of our needs that we have,” head coach Rob Phenicie said during a press conference. “I’m kind of excited to see some of the kids coming back off their missions.”
Among the new recruits, four — Rigby High quarterback Keegan Thompson, Century High wide receiver Drew Gunter, Century defensive lineman De’Qua Lang and Highland High defensive end Kamiah Olsen — are from Idaho.
Joining them in the class of 2020 are two junior college transfers, safety Jacob Jones from Fullerton College and offensive lineman Tyler Clemons from Diablo Valley College, as well as wide receiver Xavier Guillory, who originally committed to Air Force and played part of the fall season at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School. According to Phenicie, that did not cost Guillory a season of eligibility.
The Bengals also added two offensive linemen from out-of-state high schools in Aron Oliva from Bonney Lake, Washington, and Daniel Caloca from Brawley, California.
Returning from their missions in 2020 are defensive end David Rowe from Madison High School in Rexburg, offensive lineman Connor Stanford from Sugar-Salem High, and linebacker Bryon Leckington from Shelley High.
Phenicie said that two or three more junior college players may sign in the mid-year period and get to Idaho State before school starts in the spring.
Idaho State Class of 2020 Football Signees
Keegan Thompson, 6-4, 185, QB, Rigby HS, Rigby, Idaho
Thompson might be the jewel of ISU’s early signing class after the quarterback led Rigby to the 5A state championship and was named the all-Idaho Player of the Year by MaxPreps. An athletic quarterback, he played in a system similar to ISU’s run-pass option offense at Rigby. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,789 yards and 26 touchdowns, rushing for another 1,513 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“We’re excited to get a young man the caliber of Keegan Thompson,” Phenicie said.
Andrew Gunter, 6-4, 198, WR, Century HS, Pocatello, Idaho
Gunter was the No. 1 target on a Century team that won the 4A District 4-5 championship. He tallied 1,572 yards receiving for an explosive Diamondbacks offense that averaged 37.5 points per game, and was named first-team all-conference.
He also holds Century’s single-season and career records for receiving yardage, with 1,572 and 2,539, respectively.
Gunter, who also plays basketball at Century, is a lengthy wide receiver who could be a downfield and red-zone weapon for the Bengals.
“To get three guys (Thompson, Gunter and Lang) from the east side of the state like this is a big deal,” Phenicie said.
De’Qua Lang, 6-2, 260, DL, Century HS, Pocatello, Idaho
Lang joined Gunter as a first-team all-conference selection in 2019. He had 60 tackles and a sack as a senior, and also scored three touchdowns as a short-yardage running back option on offense. He also wrestles and does track and field at Century.
Kamiah Olsen, 5-10, 225, LB, Highland HS, Pocatello, Idaho
Despite missing some time with an injury, Olsen was the best pass-rusher on Highland’s fearsome defense as the Rams went to the state semifinals. He could be a good fit at rush linebacker in a few years for Idaho State. Olsen will join ISU as a preferred walk-on and was announced after Phenicie’s press conference. He also had a walk-on offer from Idaho.
Olsen finished with 48 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks in nine games for Highland.
Connor Stanford, 6-5, 232, OL, Sugar-Salem HS, Sugar City, Idaho
Stanford originally signed two years ago out of Sugar-Salem, one of the top 3A programs in the state, before going on his mission.
“He’s been working out quite a bit, looks like he’s in shape and ready to go,” Phenicie said.
Bryon Leckington, 6-0, 187, LB, Shelley HS, Shelley, Idaho
Leckington was all-everything coming out of Shelley as the team’s quarterback and star linebacker. He was named the 3A All-Idaho Player of the year, the Idaho State Journal All-Area Player of the Year and the Post Register All-Area Player of the Year after his senior season.
At linebacker, he’ll be fighting for playing time on one of the deepest units ISU has, but he may see a move to strong safety, where he could be in the mix right away.
“He’s definitely going to get a shot at perimeter linebacker, strong safety,” Phenicie said. “He was a heck of an athlete before he went on his mission.”
David Rowe, 6-5, 211, DE, Madison HS, Rexburg, Idaho
Rowe was a two-way lineman coming out of Madison High and, despite being listed as a defensive lineman, will likely play on the offensive side of the ball for Idaho State. He was first-team all-conference there for Madison before going on his mission.
“He’s a lot bigger than (his listed weight),” Phenicie said. “He’s going to end up on the offensive line and being at the tackle position. We almost brought him in in fall camp to start developing him as a tackle ... but it just didn’t work out that way.”
Xavier Guillory, 6-2, 190, WR, Spokane, Wash., Air Force
Idaho State recruited Guillory, a 3-star recruit per 247Sports, last year before he committed to Air Force. The wide receiver was not on the Falcons’ roster in fall 2019, instead playing for the academy’s affiliated prep school, U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School, before leaving Air Force. According to Phenicie, that did not cost him a year of eligibility. Before he committed to Air Force, Guillory also had offers from Army, Idaho and Montana State as well as Idaho State.
“He is coming in with five years to play four,” Phenicie said. “He played at Air Force Prep, which, their competition is generally junior colleges and stuff like that. ... We offered him out of high school, I’m kind of fired up about him.”
Tyler Clemons, 6-5, 282, OL, Martinez, Calif., Diablo Valley College
Clemons originally came out of Alhambra High School in California as a defensive end before switching sides of the ball to play offensive line at Diablo Valley College. He played left tackle for DVC as a sophomore in 2019 and was named first-team all-conference. A long-armed offensive lineman, he should be right in the mix at tackle for Idaho State after six O-linemen depart from this season’s team.
“He had an offer from Southeast Missouri, and he actually canceled with Southeast Missouri to come visit us,” Phenicie said. “He’ll enroll in the spring and be a viable factor at tackle.”
Aron Oliva, 6-3, 365, OL, Bonney Lake HS, Bonney Lake, Wash.
Oliva, a huge lineman from Bonney Lake, Washington, had interest from Cal, Oregon State and UCLA, per 247Sports, but only received offers from ISU and Division-II Central Washington. He played defensive tackle in high school but was listed as an offensive lineman by Idaho State. Additionally, he’s listed at 365 pounds by 247Sports and on ISU’s press release, but his Twitter page has him at 320.
Jacob Jones, 5-10, 185, DB, La Habra, Calif., Fullerton College
Jones is an accomplished junior college safety who should get a chance to fill the hole left by the departures of seniors Adkin Aguirre and Christian McFarland. He led Fullerton with 68 tackles in 10 games in 2019, and also intercepted two passes on his way to a first-team all-conference nod.
“He fills a need that we have with the departures of McFarland and Aguirre,” Phenicie said. “He will be here when we start classes in the spring.”
Daniel Caloca, 6-4, 285, OL, Brawley Union HS, Brawley, Calif.
Caloca was a two-way lineman at Brawley Union High School near San Diego, and was named first-team all-league twice to finish his career. At 6-foot-4, he has the height to be a tackle in the future for ISU.