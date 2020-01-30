Idaho State's 2020 football schedule was officially released Thursday afternoon by the ISU athletic department.
After playing a 12-game schedule in 2019, ISU, along with other FCS teams, will revert to the more traditional 11-game regular-season schedule in 2020.
The Bengals start the season Aug. 29 at FBS team New Mexico, with their home opener to follow two weeks after that on Sept. 12 against perennially-ranked FCS team Northern Iowa.
ISU's eight-game Big Sky Conference schedule starts Sept. 26 when the Bengals host Sacramento State for Homecoming.
Both of ISU's main rivalry games, against Weber State and Idaho, will be at Holt Arena, as the Bengals host the Wildcats on Oct. 31 and the Vandals to close the regular season on Nov. 21.
Four of Idaho State's FCS opponents — Northern Iowa, Sacramento State, Montana State and Weber State — made the playoffs in 2019, with the latter two reaching the semifinals.
2020 ISU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 at New Mexico
Sept. 5 at Fresno State
Sept. 12 vs. Northern Iowa
BYE
Sept. 26 vs. Sacramento State
Oct. 3 at Northern Arizona
Oct. 10 vs. UC Davis
Oct. 17 at Portland State
Oct. 24 at Montana State
Oct. 31 vs. Weber State
BYE
Nov. 14 at Cal Poly
Nov. 21 vs. Idaho