Idaho State's 2020 football schedule was officially released Thursday afternoon by the ISU athletic department.

After playing a 12-game schedule in 2019, ISU, along with other FCS teams, will revert to the more traditional 11-game regular-season schedule in 2020.

The Bengals start the season Aug. 29 at FBS team New Mexico, with their home opener to follow two weeks after that on Sept. 12 against perennially-ranked FCS team Northern Iowa.

ISU's eight-game Big Sky Conference schedule starts Sept. 26 when the Bengals host Sacramento State for Homecoming.

Both of ISU's main rivalry games, against Weber State and Idaho, will be at Holt Arena, as the Bengals host the Wildcats on Oct. 31 and the Vandals to close the regular season on Nov. 21.

Four of Idaho State's FCS opponents — Northern Iowa, Sacramento State, Montana State and Weber State — made the playoffs in 2019, with the latter two reaching the semifinals.

2020 ISU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29 at New Mexico

Sept. 5 at Fresno State

Sept. 12 vs. Northern Iowa

BYE

Sept. 26 vs. Sacramento State

Oct. 3 at Northern Arizona

Oct. 10 vs. UC Davis

Oct. 17 at Portland State

Oct. 24 at Montana State

Oct. 31 vs. Weber State

BYE

Nov. 14 at Cal Poly

Nov. 21 vs. Idaho

