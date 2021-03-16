Idaho State nearly recorded one of the biggest wins of Rob Phenicie's tenure Saturday against Eastern Washington, but gave up two touchdowns in the final minutes to lose to the Eagles. How did the Bengals' position groups grade out despite the loss?
Quarterback: B+
Going head-to-head in a shootout with Eric Barriere and the Eastern Washington offense should have Tyler Vander Waal's grade up in the stratosphere, but his two non-hail Mary interceptions were tough throws that really hurt ISU, with the first helping put the Bengals in an early 10-0 hole and the second, right on the goal line, costing ISU at least three points. But the many positives outweighed those two negatives. I'll repeat it again — he nearly beat Eric Barriere...in a shootout...in just his third start at ISU. A throw to Tanner Conner down the right sideline was nearly the opposite of his two picks — just a gorgeous throw — and he continues to add value with his legs, sneaking for two scores. It's looking more and more like the Wyoming transfer is the real deal at quarterback.
Wide receivers: B+
Like with Vander Waal, a good game for the receivers was undone by a crucial mistake, as Xavier Guillory couldn't come up with a low throw that looked catchable and would have given ISU a crucial first down on the drive before EWU's winning touchdown. Other than that, the receivers once again looked very good. Freshman slot Jalen Henderson seems to have found his knack for getting open. His nine catches and 168 yards were both season highs for an ISU receiver, and marked his second straight game leading the Bengals in yardage. Tanner Conner was as good as ever with a 45-yard touchdown to get ISU on the board in the first quarter, and finished with five grabs for 122 yards and the score. Idaho State lined him up in the slot on the touchdown. Moving him around the formation is good, and we'll see what other schemes ISU's coaches have to get him in mismatches. Vander Waal only completed passes to five receivers, but four of those had 50 or more yards.
Running backs: B-
Malakai Rango returned from an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss a week with his best game of the season — 78 yards and two touchdowns. Rango showed his shiftiness on the two touchdown runs, particularly a 14-yard score up the middle in the second quarter where he made a great cut in the hole and high-stepped into the end zone. Aside from those two carries, it was a bit of a tough day for Rango and Soujah Gasu, who both averaged under four yards a carry. With ISU's offense looking to clinch the game late, Rango was stonewalled on first down, forcing the Bengals to throw it twice and eventually punt without having taken much time off the clock. Raiden Hunter, who also missed the game the week before, did not play.
Offensive line: B-
The offensive line matches the running backs with a performance that was very good at times and rough at others. When the offense was humming — and it was quite often on the way to 42 points — the offensive line was a big part of that. When it wasn't, that was often on the offensive line as well. All three sacks the Bengals gave up were in the second half, with one short-circuiting ISU's first drive of the third quarter and the other hurting a final, desperate chance at the end of the game. On the play after that sack, Vander Waal's hail Mary was intercepted as the clock hit zeroes.
Defensive line: D
For a while, Saturday's game looked like the D-line's best of the year, as they chased EWU quarterback Eric Barriere around, helping hold the Eagles to three scores on seven possessions in the first half. Raemo Trevino had ISU's only sack of the game in the first half and added another highlight, hustling on the backside of a broken play and crunching Eastern Washington running back Tamarick Pierce after Pierce caught a short pass from a scrambling Barriere. But the impact faded quickly, and by the second half, EWU's star quarterback was getting all the time he wanted in the pocket as the Eagles scored on four of their last five possessions. Facing 88 plays, as Idaho State did on Saturday, is tough on any defensive line. The fact that the production of ISU's dropped off so drastically as the play count mounted doesn't say good things about the Bengals' depth in that area.
Linebackers: C
The linebackers also had a heck of a time getting into the backfield and then, once they were there, getting Barriere on the ground. Darian Green and Kennon Smith each had multiple quarterback hits, but none of the 'backers could come up with a sack on the Big Sky's shiftiest quarterback. Connor Wills, as is becoming a habit, led the Bengals in tackles with 15. Oshea Trujillo, back full-time on defense after spotlighting at running back against Southern Utah, played like a man possessed, with 12 tackles, four pass breakups and a quarterback hit. Trujillo blamed himself for missing a coverage on an Andrew Boston catch on one of Eastern's final drives.
Secondary: D
Starting with the positives, cornerback Josh Alford and safety Quantraill Morris-Walker both had their first interceptions in the first half — ISU's first two picks of the season. Making his first start with Manase Time out, safety Zach Wright finished second on the team with 13 tackles. But with their depth at safety tested, the Bengals really had no answer for Barriere and EWU's receivers late in the game. Barriere completed 11 of 14 passes on Eastern's final two drives, including 5 of 5 on the Eagles' final, game-winning effort.
Special teams: C
Straight down the middle, just like all of Kevin Ryan's six extra points were on Sunday. The Bengals didn't make any glaring mistakes on special teams, but they sure didn't get any value added in that part of the game either. ISU didn't have a kick return longer than 20 yards on three tries. David Allish was fine on kickoffs with two touchbacks on seven tries and a couple others that were returned from the end zone. Ryan didn't have his greatest day punting, with an average just over 40 yards and no kicks inside the 20.