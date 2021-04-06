Idaho State took the win in the Battle of the Domes on Saturday, holding off Idaho 24-22 at Holt Arena to knock the Vandals out of playoff consideration. Here are the position group grades from the big rivalry win.
Quarterback: B+
The big number: 158
Tyler Vander Waal showed great resilience after back-to-back interceptions in the third quarter. The first gave Idaho the ball at the ISU 15, about the only way a struggling Vandals offense could score at that point in the game. The second was a forced throw when he tried to get something out of a flea-flicker despite the trick play not really tricking Idaho, and resulted in the Vandals taking the lead for the first time at 15-14. At that point, ISU hadn’t scored on five straight drives, the Idaho pass rush was starting to get home and it looked like the Bengals were heading for a brutal loss if they couldn’t get things turned around quickly. Vander Waal’s answer? 7 of 8 passing for 158 yards over the next three drives combined, and after a punt on the first of those drives, ISU put up a field goal and a touchdown on its first two drives of the fourth quarter, just enough to seal the win. The final touchdown was a brilliant lofted ball to Christian Fredrickson for a 32-yard score. Interceptions continue to haunt Vander Waal — he still has only one game without multiple picks. It’s just that what he’s done outside of those few throws a game has been more important.
Running backs: C+
The big number: 3.9
After 62 more yards against Idaho, Malakai Rango has the second-most rushing yards per game in the Big Sky this season with 74.8, trailing only Weber State’s All-American Josh Davis. That sounds good, but Rango has been doing it with volume more than impact. His yards-per-carry average of 3.9 is worse than everybody else in the top 10, except for Lepi Lataimua of beleaguered Cal Poly at 3.8. On Saturday, it was more of the same — one big 19-yard carry, plus a 3-yard touchdown, but an overall yards-per-carry average of 3.4 as ISU relied heavily on the passing game to move the ball. Raiden Hunter has steadily taken on a more equal role, but that hasn’t fixed the problem. Even with a 17-yard touchdown — congrats to the redshirt freshman for his first TD at ISU — he was at 40 yards on 11 carries.
Wide receivers: A
The big number: 117.4
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere will almost certainly be the Offensive Player of the Year in the Big Sky. The more interesting conversation is who would be the runner-up, and after a 208-yard performance that put him fifth all-time in the ISU record books, Tanner Conner just might be winning that discussion. The senior is now averaging 117.4 receiving yards a game. Small-sample size, shortened season and lessened competition concerns aside, the last Big Sky receiver to beat that number? Keelan Doss in 2017 (129.9). Doss spent most of 2020 on the Raiders’ practice squad. The last one before that? L.A. Rams star Cooper Kupp in 2016 for Eastern Washington (134.3). Conner did damage in just about every way possible against Idaho, beating defenders deep with speed, making tough catches along the sideline and over the middle, and even taking a jet sweep for 25 yards (more of this, please). Xavier Guillory continues to flash big-play ability across from Conner, climbing the ladder for an early 43-yard catch on a ball that Vander Waal threw up and let his freshman receiver go get. That speaks volumes about the trust that the young group has already gained. Slot receiver Jalen Henderson missed out with an injury. Tight end Nate Shubert continues to work well in the receiving game, with three catches for 38 yards. Fredrickson’s grab for the crucial late touchdown made him the last of the freshman four (Guillory, Henderson, Jeff Harris, Fredrickson) to get his first score for ISU.
Offensive line: B-
The big number: 3.0
In their fifth game together, ISU’s young offensive line continues to improve. Idaho’s pass rush ranked near the bottom of the Big Sky coming into the game but brought back plenty of the players, including Tre Walker and Charles Akanno, who gave ISU fits there in 2019. On Idaho State’s first two drives, which went 94 and 89 yards for touchdowns, the O-line looked as good as they have all year.
Not coincidentally, so did ISU’s offense.
Idaho slowly took back control of the battle on the lines after that, which contributed to ISU’s scoreless run across the second and third quarters. But just like the rest of the team, the Bengals’ O-line kept battling and was just good enough late. On the 54-yard bomb to Tanner Conner that jumpstarted ISU’s offense late in the third quarter, the O-line gave Vander Waal three seconds from snap to throw — just enough for a play fake, a step up in the pocket and a perfect throw.
Defensive line: A-
The big number: 10
The best game of the year for ISU’s defense started up front, where the Bengals’ defensive line bottled up Idaho’s run game. That, combined with the inaccuracy of the Vandals’ quarterbacks and the all-around excellence of ISU’s linebackers, left the visitors with very few options to move the ball. Kainoa Fuiava had a tackle for loss among his nine stops, with the latter number tying a career-high. Terrance Jones also had a TFL among his four stops. But with the jobs that they’re supposed to do, often the best way to measure the impact of ISU’s defensive line is in the numbers of the opposing running backs. Idaho’s longest run from a running back was just 10 yards, and all three of the Vandals’ main backs averaged 4.1 yards per carry or fewer.
Linebackers: A
The big number: 11
That’s Oshea Trujillo’s number, in case you’ve already forgotten despite seeing it everywhere on the field on Saturday. Trujillo was deservedly named Big Sky defensive Player of the Week after recording nine tackles, a sack, five pass breakups and three quarterback hurries against Idaho. That’s the tackling of a run-stuffing MLB (Connor Wills, ISU’s run-stuffing MLB, had 10 tackles on Saturday), the coverage of a DB (Trujillo’s third in the conference in passes defended per game, behind Weber State’s two starting cornerbacks), and the disruption of a star pass rusher (three hurries is tied for the most of any ISU player in a game this year). Wills recorded double-digit tackles for the third time in five games, Rasheed Williams added eight stops, Darian Green had seven, and Kennon Smith five and a tipped pass that Quantraill Morris-Walker intercepted. In a note for local high school football fans, freshman LB Kamiah Olsen, a former defensive end at Highland, made the first two tackles of his ISU career on special teams.
Secondary: A-
The big number: 37.2
A lot of Idaho’s struggles in the passing game were down to the inaccuracy of the Vandals’ quarterbacks, but when you hold the other team to a 37.2% completion rate on 43 attempts, the secondary is going to come in for some praise as well. Morris-Walker to show a knack for being in the right place, as his second interception of the year made him one of only five Big Sky players with multiple picks in the spring season. Idaho only had three healthy receivers, and Hayden Hatten still had a big day for the Vandals for 95 yards, but ISU held Cutrell Haywood, all-conference a year ago, to 44 yards. Jacob Jones, who started again in place of Manase Time — and will again this week against Weber State with Time’s season over — had another nice game with seven tackles and a pass breakup. Starting corners Jayden Dawson and Josh Alford had two breakups apiece, and did it without committing a pass interference penalty as the refs let defenders play a little physical.
Special teams: C-
The big number: 6
Another week brought more missed opportunities on special teams for ISU. Kevin Ryan missed a 22-yard field goal attempt early in the game. Instead of running the clock and taking a 14-3 lead to halftime, ISU tried to score once once more and ended up having to punt. Ryan rolled left and barely got the kick away — it was not a fake punt, head coach Rob Phenicie confirmed — with the ball ending up two yards past the original line of scrimmage. That allowed Idaho to kick a field goal as time expired in the half. Those two miscues cost ISU a total of six points, which would have come in handy in a game the Bengals barely won. Plus Malakai Rango muffed a kickoff and recovered with his knee touching the ground, giving ISU possession at the 1-yard line. So what keeps the Bengals from a failing grade? Ryan continues to make kicks when it really matters, lining through a 21-yarder to give the Bengals a 17-15 lead in the fourth quarter. Aside from the end-of-half debacle — a position he arguably shouldn’t have been in in the first place — Ryan had his best punting day of the season, with four of his other five boots traveling over 50 yards. And coverage on Idaho’s dangerous return duo of Haywood (punts) and Nick Romano (kickoffs) was good.