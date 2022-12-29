Idaho State’s football program is undergoing serious changes. A few weeks ago, the Bengals hired a new head coach. Now Cody Hawkins is filling out his staff.
So far, Hawkins has hired the following:
• Mark Weber, offensive line coach
• Jacob Thomas, running backs coach
• Byron Hout, defensive flex coach (moved over from Director of Football Operations gig)
• Jesse Thompson, Director of Football Operations/special teams coach
• Joshua Mondt, offensive flex coach
• Paea Moala, director of video technology
That means the following coaches, ones who previous head coach Charlie Ragle hired, are out at ISU: Receivers coach DJ Steward, offensive line coach Ryan Payne, special teams coordinator Edgar Weiser and running backs coach Nick Alaimalo. Hawkins indicated in his introductory press conference that he will likely serve as his own offensive coordinator, which might sound like previous OC Taylor Mazzone might be out too, but Hawkins said in a recent interview Mazzone will likely stay on staff in a different capacity.
“There’s definitely an option for him to stick around,” Hawkins said. “I think he’s a fantastic coach and we share similar networks.”
Hawkins’ staff also includes two new positions: Defensive and offensive flex coaches. Those are positions neither of ISU’s two previous coaches had.
Weber, as previously reported, was a graduate assistant on ISU’s 1981 national championship team. Most recently, Weber was the offensive line coach at Washington State, where he was fired, along with head coach Nick Rolovich and three other assistants in October of 2021, for refusing to comply with a state mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Thomas, who came to ISU after leaving his position as DII Lehnor Rhyne’s offensive line coach, previously worked as an offensive line quality control coach at UC Davis, where he spent two seasons, overlapping with Hawkins.
Thompson also came from UC Davis. He joined the Aggies’ program this fall, working as director of player personnel. Before that, he coached at several different places, including assistant jobs in the XFL and USFL.
Mondt, who has also held an offensive analyst job at Northern Colorado, most recently worked at UC Davis, where he served as the Aggies’ offensive quality control coach.
Hawkins promoted Moala from within. Moala actually played at ISU, a linebacker from 2017-2019, and after he finished his playing career, he stayed with the Bengals’ program, becoming a defensive graduate assistant before moving over to the video technology ranks these last two seasons.
ISU has one other big question mark on its coaching staff: Who will be defensive coordinator? This fall, that job belonged to Tim Schaffner, who Ragle hired when he took the job. So far, it’s unclear whether Schaffner will return, as DC or otherwise.
