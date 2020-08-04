Idaho State football has seen its season opener pushed back once already, and the Bengals’ season still hangs by a thread as the Big Sky Conference has not yet made a decision on whether to move forward with fall sports. But in an uncertain year, the Bengals are scheduled to start fall camp on Friday — a week after the original date — and it’s time, at long, long last, to finally start talking a little bit about football. These are five players to watch for Idaho State heading into the 2020 season.
DeMonte Horton, WR
There will be a lot of talk about Tanner Conner this year, but don’t forget about Horton, who started next to Mikey Dean and Mitch Gueller as a freshman in 2018 before redshirting with an injury in 2019. The 6-3, 205-pounder showed he could be a star that year with a 113-yard performance against Idaho, and finished with 19 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns. It takes talent to start as a freshman, and the fact that Horton did it as a receiver — meaning his position coach was head coach Rob Phenicie — bodes well for his playing time this year. It’s not set in stone, but Horton will almost certainly start across from Conner. He has the talent, he’s hopefully healthy, and if Conner takes away opposing defenses’ attention — like Gueller and Dean did for Conner last year — he could be the top receiver on the team.
Isaiah Smalls, TE
Smalls’ surname is misleading, as the Oregon State transfer is listed at 6-4, 235 pounds. A 3-star recruit per 247Sports coming out of high school in Los Angeles, he had offers from several Pac-12 schools, including Arizona, Arizona State and Cal. He then went on to play in all 12 games as a freshman for the Beavers before falling out of the rotation in 2019 and transferring. The tight end position hasn’t been a huge part of the passing game for Idaho State recently, with senior Austin Campbell failing to crack 200 yards each of the past two seasons. Campbell was a top-level blocker, and while Smalls will have to do that to earn the job, he could be more of a downfield threat. Smalls averaged nearly 15 yards a catch his freshman year at Oregon State, going over 100 yards on just eight receptions. With the wide receiver position slightly more unsettled than it’s been in years past, Smalls — or returning tight end Nate Shubert — could see more targets.
Jacob Angel, OL
If there’s a theme to the first few choices here, it’s “players who will make the quarterback’s life easier.” Angel completes the trio as a sophomore offensive lineman who started most of 2019 at left tackle after Jack Tufono went down.
Angel didn’t jump off the screen much for the rest of the season, which is a good thing as offensive linemen usually get noticed when they get beat. When he was called into duty last year, Angel was the one inexperienced player on ISU’s offensive line, as he joined four seniors. With all four gone, he’ll now be the most experienced player on the O-line, excepting a few JUCO transfers who haven’t played at ISU before. At 6-7, Angel has the length and athleticism to be an effective tackle. While he’ll have to make strides on the field this year, it’ll be just as important for him to help anchor the chemistry of a new-look O-line.
Kainoa Fuiava, DL
Since coming over from BYU after the 2017 season, Fuiava has played in all 23 games for Idaho State. Now a senior, the big defensive lineman led the team with two sacks in 2018 and doubled that total to four in 2019. Four sacks is not all that far away from being a top pass-rusher in the Big Sky Conference, but doubling that number again could really help ISU’s defense. Of course, Fuiava isn’t always deployed as a pass-rusher, which makes that number look even better. At 303 pounds, he has the size to anchor the middle of the Bengals’ 3-4 as well, and was listed on the Big Sky’s preseason all-conference ballot — he was one of two ISU players listed, a not-great sign — as a defensive tackle.
Manase Time, S
Consider Time a stand-in for the entire secondary, as he’ll be the only returning member to see significant minutes a year ago. The coaching staff brought in five transfer defensive backs in the offseason in a bid to create an entirely new unit, so Time will certainly have competition. Himself a transfer from Hawaii, Time forced a fumble in his debut against Idaho a year ago, but otherwise had a rough go of things against the Vandals. He was decent after that and finished the season with 24 tackles, including a high of seven in the season finale against Weber State. At 6-0, 207 pounds, he’s a big hitter, and at his best could replicate what Adkin Aguirre did last year for the Bengals as a playmaker flying downhill who will also miss some tackles and draw some penalties because he’s going for the kill. But again, it’s up in the air whether Time will start at all, given the competition at those positions.