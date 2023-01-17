Last fall, when he was playing at Victor Valley JUCO in California, Adrian Rodriguez made friends with two teammates. They played different positions — Rodriguez was a linebacker — but all three had one thing in common: They had previously played at Division I schools. Then circumstances forced them to take a step backward, back to the junior college ranks.
“It was definitely frustrating because I had worked so hard to get to the Division I level,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez and his two teammates felt similarly, but they also all set a goal for themselves. Get back to the DI level. Get out of Victor Valley. Return to the level they knew they could play at. “And that's what we did,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez got out by committing to Idaho State this weekend, becoming the seventh commitment for new head coach Cody Hawkins and his staff. (The others are WR Alfred Jordan Jr., C Messiyah Moye, DB Matthew Sanchez, OL Alejandro Ramirez, RB Aiden Taylor and WR Damien Moun). Rodriguez fills another position of need for the Bengals, who last fall really struggled at the linebacker spot, where Charles Ike earned all-conference honors — but besides that, ISU has some holes to fill at the position.
Rodriguez has designs on easing those issues.
“I’m going into Idaho State looking to become the leader of the defense,” Rodriguez said. “I like to make sure everybody's on the right page, make sure everybody's communicating. I'm a downhill player. I love to fill the run. I’ve gotta bring the energy every day to practice, workouts, meetings. We’ve gotta be on top of things. It should be a lot of fun.”
His story is interesting in its own way. Rodriguez graduated in 2021 from Oak Hills High in California, which is a little less than two hours outside Los Angeles, and earned a scholarship to play at New Mexico State. Except that season, the Aggies produced a 2-10 season, prompting the athletic department to part ways with previous head coach Doug Martin.
“And then the new staff came in. They weren't really showing me love,” Rodriguez said. “I knew right out of the portal, I was gonna have to go to JUCO because I didn’t have a lot of film. So that was always my intention.”
The good news for Rodriguez was that it wasn’t hard for him to find his next stop. Victor Valley’s head coach is Artie Allen, who coached at Oak Hills High back in 2017, the summer before Rodriguez became a high school freshman. “So he coached me for a couple months before he left the head job,” Rodriguez said.
That created the opening Rodriguez needed to get back on the field — and, eventually, back to the Division I level. In his one season at Victor Valley, Rodriguez played in all nine games, recording 51 tackles — 39 solo and 12 assisted — plus three tackles for loss and two interceptions, leading the Rams to a 4-6 season.
That was enough to earn the attention of Hawkins and his staff. Rodriguez visited ISU and Pocatello last weekend. “Honestly (being) from California, I was expecting this to be a lot smaller, but it was actually really nice,” said Rodriguez, who has three years of eligibility remaining. “It's not too big, but it's not too small. So it's perfect. The locals are awesome. The people that we talked to randomly that just came out to us, they're awesome.”
But why choose ISU? The Bengals are fresh off back-to-back one-win seasons. They’re on their third head coach in three years. Their program has been in flux since before the coronavirus pandemic started, which feels like a lifetime ago. That’s the thing for Rodriguez, though: He looks at Hawkins and staff and sees, well, himself.
“They’re kinda on the same path as me,” Rodriguez said. “I've been at two different schools in the past few years. They've been through two head coaches in the past two years. So I'm just looking to settle down and build a culture, not only within myself, but within a great program which the coaches are starting.”
Then there’s Rodriguez’s favorite movie: Cars. That’s his header photo on Twitter, a screenshot from the movie where Mater — the semi-truck, remember? — is hauling Lightning McQueen while four other cars surround him on the road. If it seems a little strange, well, you might not know Rodriguez that well.
“Lightning McQueen's a big inspiration to not let the fame get to you,” Rodriguez said. “You gotta take care of family and your friends first before the fame. It was always bigger than racing for him, so it's always bigger than football for me.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
