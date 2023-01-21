Idaho State made about a thousand pushes on Saturday night. The Bengals made a run here, run there, volleys and salvos and dents in Portland State’s lead. They invited some 1600 Reed Gym fans to help them turn things around. At times it appeared it would work.
But in their 72-65 loss to the Vikings, the Bengals never really threatened to turn the tide. None of their pushes ever tied the game and none of their stops turned into scores to help them come all the way back. It was like watching a toddler toss a ball up a hill, only to watch it come rolling back down. ISU just couldn’t force its way back into the game.
“I think you can think about big moments in the game where we’re starting to chip away,” Idaho State head coach Ryan Looney said, “and they come up with a big offensive rebound, get another possession, make a shot, or we foul them and put them to the free throw line. I think that's the hump we could never quite overcome.”
Idaho State (7-13, 4-3 Big Sky) had never played a game quite like this one. The Bengals shot 53% from the floor and lost just 10 turnovers. Forward Brayden Parker and guard Miguel Tomley each totaled 17 points. The hosts even shot a respectable 6-for-16 from deep. “If you'd have told me that before the game,” Looney said, “I would have taken it.”
The problem for ISU came in Portland State’s approach to the game, especially on defense. The Vikings play physically. They gave the Bengals little breathing room, even out on the perimeter, when they were trying to organize their offense. They made every loose ball a bloodbath, every rebound a war. Portland State outrebounded Idaho State 29-22. The visitors snared nine on the offensive glass, which they parlayed into six second-chance points.
Few areas of the game bother Looney more. He likes to say that when he coached Point Loma, a DII school in San Diego, his leading rebounders were two 6-foot-4 guards. That’s the tenacity he wants out of ISU. Instead, headed into Saturday’s games, the Bengals were grabbing just 31.7 rebounds per game — good for ninth in the Big Sky.
On Saturday night, Portland State exposed that problem like it was ripping a Band-Aid off an open wound. On one occasion in the second half, when ISU was within nine, PSU guard Isaiah Johnson missed a jumper from the corner. Idaho State forward Ed Chang did some things well in his spot minutes — on one first-half sequence, he got a deflection, swiped a steal, then banged a triple on the other end — but on this play, he made no effort to box out his man, forward Bobby Harvey. Harvey made him pay for his impudence by prancing into the lane, grabbing the rebound and sticking it back, extending his team’s lead back to double digits.
Sometimes the Bengals shoot it well enough to cover for mistakes like these. They had no such luck on Saturday night.
“Brayden will attest,” Looney said of his team’s rebounding issues. “We are trying every single day.”
It pains the Bengals because those problems negated their efforts to make real dents in the Vikings’ lead. The sequence that might hurt the most came with around five minutes to go, after Kolby Lee scored to trim PSU’s lead to seven. It went like this: Tomley picked up his dribble in the corner, about 12 feet from the basket. He looked around for help. He found it in guard Brock Mackenzie, who cut from the top of the key right to the basket, where Tomley passed to him.
Mackenzie left the layup short. Frustrated, he fouled Johnson, who sunk two free throws on the other end. That ballooned the Vikings’ lead back to nine. Moments later, Harvey put back that missed shot. There went the Bengals’ best chance at a meaningful rally.
“I think those are huge things, and areas where you gotta be smarter and avoid compounding mistakes. That wasn't the only one,” Looney said. “Ed Chang, on a defensive rebound for them, fouled them 94 feet from where they're trying to score, put them to the foul line. They make two free throws. Brock misses the layup, does it shortly right after Ed does for a second time. We gotta be better.”
If the Bengals wanted to foster momentum before embarking on their next stretch of schedule, road games against Eastern Washington and Idaho set for Thursday and Saturday, respectively, this would have been the home series to do it. They were two days removed from beating Sacramento State. They couldn’t sustain rallies long enough to do the same to Portland State.
Rodriguez out for extended period of time
Idaho State forward Jared Rodriguez, who has been out since Dec. 12 when he suffered injuries to his MCL, LCL and other leg ligaments, will remain out for some time, Looney said. Rodriguez underwent surgery within days of the injury, Looney said, and he’s going to physical therapy every day.
When will the Bengals get Rodriguez, a starting forward and one of the team’s best 3-point shooters, back? That remains a question mark.
“But when he is,” Looney said, “we’ll throw him out there.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal.
