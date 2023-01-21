Idaho State made about a thousand pushes on Saturday night. The Bengals made a run here, run there, volleys and salvos and dents in Portland State’s lead. They invited some 1600 Reed Gym fans to help them turn things around. At times it appeared it would work.

But in their 72-65 loss to the Vikings, the Bengals never really threatened to turn the tide. None of their pushes ever tied the game and none of their stops turned into scores to help them come all the way back. It was like watching a toddler toss a ball up a hill, only to watch it come rolling back down. ISU just couldn’t force its way back into the game.

Miguel Tomley ISU

Idaho State guard Miguel Tomley scans Portland State's defense during Saturday's game.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

