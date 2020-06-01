The Idaho State athletic department expects to save as much as $200,000 from schedule changes put in place by the Big Sky Conference, ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros told the Idaho State Journal on Friday.
The Big Sky announced several changes to conference schedules in May in an attempt to cut travel costs for member schools during the coronavirus pandemic, including canceling or downsizing conference tournaments in volleyball, soccer, softball and tennis and shortening conference schedules in volleyball and basketball.
“I’ll tell you what, when you eliminate some travel, that’s a very, very effective way to save some money,” Thiros said. “I think we have the capacity to save easily a couple hundred thousand dollars with the schedule changes that have been made. We’re still budgeting for those ... we’re building some models to create new budgets that take into account those additional savings. But I expect it’ll be close to $200,000 we save with all the schedule changes combined.”
Those savings could be crucial for an athletic department that’s facing a 5% budget cut in the coming fiscal year, as well as possible reduced gameday revenues if games take place with no or reduced fans in the fall.
According to financial records, Idaho State spent $1,711,262 on team travel in fiscal year 2019, the most recent for which there are records. That was the fourth-biggest expense on the budget, trailing athletic scholarships, coaching salaries and bonuses, and administrative salaries and bonuses.
The ISU athletic department ran a deficit of $776,367 that year.
Thiros didn’t rule out further changes to the Big Sky schedules, although she said that the football schedule is currently slated to go ahead as planned.
There was speculation that it might have to be modified when the California State University system — which includes two Big Sky schools, Sacramento State and Cal Poly — announced earlier this spring that it was planning to have mostly virtual classes, without students on campus, in the fall.
Idaho State is also scheduled to play Fresno State, another CSU system school.
“Based on our conversations in the Big Sky meetings thus far, all of our California affiliates are planning to play,” Thiros said. “We haven’t had anyone reach out yet to say that any money games are being canceled or not going to be played. We’ve not had that yet. Everyone is all systems go at this point for football.”
Despite that optimism, the Big Sky is continuing to discuss alternate plans for the football season in case it can’t go forward as scheduled.
“We’re taking the mindset that we might have to be flexible,” Thiros said. “Every possible scenario has been discussed. ... If Idaho and Montana are very, very open, maybe we play those games early and we play other types of games later. All of the conference schools are working together to make sure we get in a full conference season, even if it requires some juggling later. But right now, we’re going forward with the schedule as planned and waiting to see if there’s adjustments that have to be made.”
ISU Athletics To Continue Funding Summer Classes for Student-Athletes
Thiros also said Friday that Idaho State’s athletic department will continue to fund summer classes for student-athletes, as well as provide summer access stipends to athletes in women’s and men’s basketball, as well as football.
“I know there are some institutions who, because of fiscal pressures, they are not funding summer school this year,” Thiros said. “We’re still funding summer access and summer classes, so most student-athletes who are taking summer class are beginning their sessions on June 15. That’s when we expect the bulk of them to return.”
Idaho State will pay for summer classes for athletes who applied for assistance. If the NCAA permits summer access — that is, structured summer workouts and practices — the ISU athletic department will also offer summer access stipends in men’s and women’s basketball and partial stipends for football players.
Those stipends can range from around $500 to $1,300.
“We use summer school to help students get ahead, to improve and support graduation rates and APR, and to ensure academic eligibility,” Thiros said. “We fund summer school robustly because our mission is education.”
The Argonaut, student newspaper at the University of Idaho, reported Thursday that UI’s athletic department will not pay for student-athletes’ summer courses this year.
“Given the uncertainty of the current situation, including not having a solidified date for the beginning of summer workouts, athletics is not offering the same summer scholarship assistance to student-athletes as it had in the past,” the Argonaut quoted Idaho director of athletic communications Joe St. Pierre as saying.