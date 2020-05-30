Editor’s note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU’s sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s sports information department is announcing each team’s award winners throughout April and May.
GOLF
The Bengal Pride Award sponsored by Bill and Rosemary Kobus: Tya Seth
The Bengal Pride award goes to the MVP and top performer for the year.
“Tya Seth led our team in the lowest scoring average per round in tournament play with an 8.46 average to par,” said women’s golf coach Dallen Atkins. “Tya is an inspiration on and off the golf course with her work ethic and pride in our school and golf program. Tya also managed to play in every event this season and still maintain excellent grades. This is her second year in a row leading the team in tournament scoring and her second time winning our team MVP.”
The Bengal Drive Award sponsored by Steve and Donna Hays: Kyla Hoster
The Bengal Drive award goes to the player who has shown drive and effort to consistently get better and lead our team in scoring at multiple events.
“Kyla has helped the team reach new heights and continues to push everyone to get better every day,” Atkins said. “Her contagious personality on and off the golf course helps her to battle through the toughest conditions and constantly play steady. With multiple exceptional tournament rounds (and) the effort she has put in over the season, she is the very essence of our Bengal Drive award. Her performance at this year’s Battle at Boulder Creek 1 won her the Female Big Sky Golfer of the Week award. The last time a Bengal golfer has done that was 2001, almost before Kyla was born.”
The Bengal Spirit Award sponsored by Peterson Construction: Hadley Hersh
The Bengal Spirit award goes to the team member who pushes everyone to be better on and off the course and supports everyone with her positivity and friendship.
“Hadley always had a main goal to bring the team together,” Atkins said. “She was a big factor in helping our team be a team in an individual sport. As our lone senior, she made it a point to be a leader on and off of the golf course for everyone...something that will be truly missed next season. It will be a tall task for someone to fill her shoes next season.”