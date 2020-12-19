Like PowerPoint, black marker is boring. Perhaps Idaho State coach Ryan Looney knows this, because he spends every day making sure his team doesn’t forget three marks that have been the foundation of every program he’s coached.
So in the Bengals’ locker room in Reed Gym, there’s a trio of goals scribbled on the whiteboard with three different-colored markers. Pre- and post-game talks always come back to those three lines, the ones that stand out from everything else on the whiteboard because, frankly, they’re more important.
“Just to make sure it catches our eye,” center Brayden Parker said. “You could put it in Sharpie and it would be fine.”
Looney can’t remember when he adopted the goals, but it was a long time ago. When building a program, he thought, he needed tangible goals his players and coaches could track. He needed three quick stats that would quickly inform them if practice habits were translating, if they were progressing or regressing.
The goals are simple:
Turn the ball over less than 12 times.
“We try to do a really good job of taking care of the ball,” Looney said. "I’ve had lots of teams in the past that have.”
Tally a rebounding margin of more than eight.
“If you’re not committed to blocking out defensively every day in practice, you’re not going to be plus-eight when you get to game day.”
Rebound 40% of offensive misses.
“If you’re not putting pressure on the defense with your offensive-rebounding habits every day in practice, you’re not getting in a game and rebounding 40% of your misses."
In the Bengals’ 113-46 win over SAGU American Indian College on Friday, Idaho State set a number of records. The 113 points scored were tied for the ninth-most in ISU history. The 67-point margin of victory tied the program record, as did ISU's 17 made 3-pointers.
None of those meant much to anyone on Idaho State’s roster. Guard Robert Ford III had no clue that he scored 26 points without missing a single shot (8-8 FG, 5-5 3PT) until someone handed a stat sheet postgame.
But Ford knew it was the first time all season the Bengals achieved their three goals.
“Today, we were at just 10 turnovers. Our goal is to have 12 or under,” Ford said. “That’s a big one for us. Going into league play, we want to make sure we keep that low, rebound plus-eight or more and then rebound 40% of our misses.”
If you think it’s surprising that Ford was able to rattle off three seemingly obscure figures off the top of his head at a moment’s notice, that’s months and months of Looney’s brazen memorization tactics at work.
He screams stats from the sidelines of Bengal practices. His coaches chart turnovers, rebounding margin and offensive rebounds for every practice and share the results with their roster on Fridays throughout the year. Then Looney makes the stats a focal point of his pre-game pep talks and post-game assessments.
Asked how many times he’s evangelized the three-goal gospel to his players, Looney started chuckling.
“How many days are there in a year? 365,” Looney said. “(I tell them) maybe a couple times each day, so like 600.”
“Every game (we hear that). Every game,” Parker added, not trying to hold back his laughter. “You think I’m joking. We get a talk about it every game. We want to keep on improving every game.”
Idaho State hasn’t had it easy this season. One player tested positive right after Idaho State’s first practice of the season, forcing multiple players into 14-day quarantines. Then, on the first day those players returned, another player tested positive and forced the remaining players and coaches to go into 14-day quarantine, effectively making it 28 days the Bengals couldn’t have a full practice.
Then, despite not having a positive case within its program for weeks, Idaho State has already had five games cancelled because of opponents contracting the virus or COVID-related protocol/logistical issues. Heck, the only reason ISU played SAGU on back-to-back nights is because Utah Valley had a positive case and canceled its Saturday game in Orem against the Bengals.
Because of all that fluidity, it has been hard to garner a real read on this Idaho State squad, hard to assess how much the Bengals are improving by beating Bethesda College, SAGU and SAGU -- especially given they looked sloppy and disjointed in their first four losses. And for reference, if you think ISU blew out the Warriors, Northern Arizona blitzed them 105-32 last year.
For now, though, that part doesn’t matter. The Bengals proved on Friday that there’s a method to Looney’s madness, to his insistence on Idaho State turning the ball over less than 12 times, being plus-eight on the glass and rebounding 40% of its misses.
“I firmly believe that if we can accomplish two or three of those things every time we play,” Looney said, “we’ll win.”