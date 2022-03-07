When he thinks about his days as a younger coach, Seton Sobolewski calls himself “a grinder.” To get his Idaho State teams ready for conference games, especially those in the Big Sky Tournament, he studied opponents like a calculus test. He had to prepare the Bengals for every set, every play, every intricacy.
“And I don’t care if we have to stay up till midnight to do it,” Sobolewski laughed. “That’s an exaggeration of course, but that’s how I used to be when I was younger.”
To different extents, it worked. In 2012, Idaho State won the conference crown, Sobolewski earned coach of the year honors and the Bengals advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The following year, ISU booked its second straight national tournament appearance, advancing to the WNIT. Even before that, in his third season, Sobolewski led Idaho State to 18 wins — at that time the third-best mark in program history.
But now he feels differently.
“Now I’m like, man, you just want them energetic and in a positive frame of mind, feeling good,” Sobolewski said. “Then they’re gonna play well.”
Ahead of top-seeded Idaho State’s stay at the Big Sky Tournament, which kicks off with a contest against Northern Colorado at noon Tuesday at Boise’s Idaho Central Arena, that’s the approach Sobolewski is taking.
It adds up, after all. It’s been a long season for the Bengals. Only recently have they played at full strength. Entering the season, they brought back nearly the same team that won last season’s conference tournament and advanced to the national event, but injuries and illnesses conspired to prevent ISU from playing with that roster until the calendar flipped to February.
So now — even though Dora Goles and Callie Bourne are healthy, Diaba Konate has all but recovered from the knee injury that shelved her for the first nine games of the season, the Bengals have settled into an array of new roles and they repeated as regular-season conference champions — Sobolewski favors health over reps.
On Tuesday, Idaho State will put that approach to the test against No. 8 Northern Colorado, which fell to the Bengals 68-56 back in January, only to turn around and beat ISU 53-52 several weeks ago. That contest took place in Greeley, where the team hosted several elementary school classes, which — Sobolewski’s words — created a hostile environment.
But in that game, Idaho State’s issues ran deeper than the noises a bunch of nine-year-olds made. The Bengals scored just four points in the fourth quarter. They made just one field goal. They’ve struggled with offense at times this season, especially with several key cogs out with injuries, but that frame was the worst offender of all.
“We just couldn’t throw a rock in the ocean. We just could not make a shot,” Sobolewski said. “We even missed breakaway layups. We definitely feel like it was more us than them. We could have played better, but maybe it was good for us in the long run.”
The Bengals spent their next three games proving it. They topped Sacramento State on the road. Then they won two home games, against Northern Arizona and Portland State. ISU dropped its regular-season finale, a road test against Southern Utah, but it’s hard to win games when the opponent shoots north of 55% percent from the field.
So if Idaho State takes care of business in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, the Bengals will get the winner of Northern Arizona and Montana in Wednesday’s semifinals. Win that and ISU will get a day off before Friday’s championship game. Win that and the Bengals will return to the NCAA Tournament. Nobody on the team is looking that far ahead — getting Sobolewski to think along those lines is like putting on a fitted sheet on your first try — but for Idaho State to make a second straight appearance at the big dance, that’s the path.
No matter how the tournament unfolds, though, ISU has secured a bid at the women’s NIT by winning the regular-season title.
That’s the part that gives Idaho State confidence: The Bengals are returning to form when it matters most. They’re solving so many of the issues that plagued them earlier in winter: To contain the bigger posts they can’t match up with physically, they’re bringing lob help at the right time. They’re learning how to avoid foul trouble, especially in those games. Most importantly, they’re healthy, which means they look like the team that ran through last season’s conference tournament like a chainsaw through an evergreen.
The only thing different about this year’s team might be the roles.
For example: Last season, Goles earned first-team all-conference honors, averaging 12 points per game on 38% shooting from deep. A fleet-footed shooting guard, Goles engineered the Bengals’ offense, providing spacing and playmaking at every turn. Except this year, in early December, she sustained a finger injury. That sidelined her for two games and limited her minutes in the ones that followed. When she returned, she came off the bench. She still does.
So in January, when Bourne went down with a clavicle injury, the Bengals’ roster shuffled even more. They lost their best rebounder and a key playmaker. More importantly, they lost another piece of this veteran roster. The injury made senior guard Montana Oltrogge a more regular starter. But it also coincided with the return of Konate, the team’s speedy point guard, so the Bengals didn’t suffer much more.
All of which to say: This season’s Idaho State team might roster the same players as last season, but the season has unfolded much differently. Now that March is here, they want to keep one thing similar — win the conference tournament.
Wherever the Bengals go after that, well, one thing is for sure: They’ll be well-rested.