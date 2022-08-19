For Tyler Vander Waal, the week passed about as quickly as Los Angeles rush hour traffic. The waiting was the worst part. He thought about the last few days’ Idaho State practices, the decisions he made, the throws he unfurled. As he fought for the starting quarterback job, squaring off with sophomore Hunter Hays, did one misfire cost him? Did he make some mistake he had forgotten about?

“It's just little stuff like that,” Vander Waal said, “but, you know, I think everything happens for a reason.”

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.