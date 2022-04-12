In the fall of 2019, before he had a chance to break out at Idaho State, Tanner Conner’s phone buzzed. He checked it out. It was a message from Jordan Luallen, a strength trainer at X3 Performance in Florida.
“I’ve seen some of your film. I’ve seen your track times,” Luallen wrote to Conner. “You’re gonna be a guy in a few years. I’d be grateful to train you.”
Who is this guy? Conner wondered. He’s talking about NFL training. I’m not even a starter yet.
Turns out, Luallen was an early investor in the Tanner Conner stock — in fact, the earliest. His premonition paid dividends. Conner finished that season, his junior campaign, with 47 receptions for 792 yards and eight touchdowns. The next season, he registered 42 catches for 735 yards and four scores, a second-team all-conference pick on a one-win team.
Conner’s senior season raised NFL scouts’ eyebrows. So did his track outings. So shortly after the Bengals completed their football season, he headed down to Luallen’s facility in Ft. Myers, where he had access to what he needed to prepare for the NFL Draft: Food, training equipment, everything. That helped Conner prepare for Washington’s Pro Day, where he put up numbers that only boosted his draft stock: A 39.5-inch vertical, a 4.37 40-yard dash, a seven-inch broad jump, all of which ranked above the 90th percentile.
“Having somebody like that reach out so early in my career and believe in me through that process kinda gave me a Hillary Merkley vibe,” Conner said, referring to Idaho State’s head track and field coach. “So I was super grateful for that. I was like, I’m gonna go with this guy.”
Which leads Conner here, to his parents’ home in Kent, Washington, chatting about the wild turns his life has taken since last fall ended. As of Tuesday afternoon, we’re a little over two weeks out from the NFL Draft, where Conner expects to be taken in the sixth or seventh round. That would make him just the 14th player in ISU history to become a draft pick.
In the meantime, he’s been sticking to the same training regimens he adopted with Luallen. To begin with, though, he wondered if he should be training any differently, working on other drills, eating different foods. Instead, NFL coaches have told him no. Keep working the way you have, they’ve advised, and if we select you, we’ll get you on our regimens when you get here.
“As ambiguous as that is, it takes a little bit of stress off you, knowing that, hey, just keep training the same way I’ve been training,” Conner said. “Then once a team picks me up, they’re gonna do what they want for me.”
“It’s been tough eating brown turkey and rice every day,” he added with a laugh, “but you get used to it after awhile.”
So for now, Conner’s future NFL team remains unknown. To some extent, so does his position. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 232 pounds, which made him a receiver in college, but it might make him a tight end in the pros. “So now I’m kinda stuck in between,” Conner said.
That’s because, as Conner pointed out, NFL tight ends and wide receivers are trending in opposite directions: Tight ends are skewing smaller and faster, receivers bigger and stronger. So where does that put Conner? Only time will tell — or maybe a coach will. After Conner’s scheduled Pro Day drills, he had performed so well that coaches from 10 teams approached him, complimented him on his outing, then gave him an extra tight end drill.
We wanna see how you move throughout these drills, they said.
“For me, getting special treatment like that is super new,” Conner said. “I had every single team watching me. I think we had 29 out of 32 teams at the UW Pro Day, and they’re all watching me do some tight end drills. They were all interested.”
Still, it’s not lost on Conner how Idaho State prepared him for this moment. Of previous football head coach Rob Phenicie, Conner says, “he taught me more than anything else.” Merkley, he says, helped him become a three-time Big Sky champion and a better person. Previous strength and conditioning coach Dan Ryan, plus current coach Brandon Stephens, also helped Conner shape his body into its current form: Muscular and fast.
In that way, Conner also recognizes how rare his story is. Only a handful of FCS players get NFL looks. Even fewer make the 53-man roster. When the NFL Draft rolls around from April 28-30, Conner may well receive a phone call, alerting him that he’s becoming one of them.
“I think it’s gonna be a really cool story for me in the end,” Conner said. “I think that’s really gonna be my purpose in life, showing that to other people.”