BOZEMAN, Mont. — Xavier Guillory crouched on the sideline, head down, demeanor despondent. There wasn’t much Idaho State’s best receiver could do at this point, not after he had dropped a potential first-down conversion against Montana State, a costly mistake in a game full of many like it. Guillory has been so reliable for his team this fall. What do you do when even those players hurt your chances — and you don’t have your head coach?

In Idaho State’s 37-6 loss to No. 4 Montana State Saturday afternoon, the Bengals found out the hard way. Their offense lost six turnovers, one on the last play of the game. Their defense recorded zero stops in the first half. And they did not have head coach Charlie Ragle, who an ISU spokesperson said was not at the stadium due to a “medical emergency,” but that Ragle was OK. Special teams coordinator Edgar Weiser became ISU’s acting head coach for the afternoon.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

