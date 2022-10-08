BOZEMAN, Mont. — Xavier Guillory crouched on the sideline, head down, demeanor despondent. There wasn’t much Idaho State’s best receiver could do at this point, not after he had dropped a potential first-down conversion against Montana State, a costly mistake in a game full of many like it. Guillory has been so reliable for his team this fall. What do you do when even those players hurt your chances — and you don’t have your head coach?
In Idaho State’s 37-6 loss to No. 4 Montana State Saturday afternoon, the Bengals found out the hard way. Their offense lost six turnovers, one on the last play of the game. Their defense recorded zero stops in the first half. And they did not have head coach Charlie Ragle, who an ISU spokesperson said was not at the stadium due to a “medical emergency,” but that Ragle was OK. Special teams coordinator Edgar Weiser became ISU’s acting head coach for the afternoon.
Here’s how that unfolded: Ragle did his pregame interview with Idaho State broadcasters, but about an hour before the 2 p.m. kickoff, team officials and a team doctor made the call: Ragle would miss the game. Director of Football Operations called Weiser to deliver the news, that he would need to fill in as acting head coach.
Over the phone, Ragle shared a few things with Weiser: If you win the toss, here’s what to do. Here’s what to say to the team before the game. “There was a lot of the stuff that we always talk about,” Weiser said, “but he just wasn't here.”
ISU officials and coaches offered no further information on Ragle’s status.
“We’re just thinking about Coach Ragle. We know he’s doing good,” Weiser said. “Hopefully I get to talk to him later on tonight. The team fought hard in the second half. Wish we could have played better in the first half to make it a little closer.”
In this one, little went right for ISU, which didn’t have receiver Jalen Johnson, who didn’t dress for injury reasons. On the Bengals’ first series, Sagan Gronauer completed a long pass downfield to receiver Chedon James, who scored on a 36-yard touchdown. From there, though, Montana State scored the next 37 points, effectively putting the contest away in the third frame and running the rest of the clock.
The Bengals’ defense left much to be desired, but when a winless team squares off with the No. 4 team in the country, that may not come as much of a surprise. For ISU, which drops to 0-6 on the year, the bigger problem was this: The Bengals kept turning it over. Gronauer threw three interceptions, lost a fumble when he was sacked on his blind side, and Guillory lost another fumble before fourth-stringer Jake Sanders lost a fumble on the final play of the game. Their margin for error is razor-thin, so they can hardly afford one turnover. Five is disastrous.
“We're not good enough, obviously, to do that,” Weiser said. “No team is good enough to do that.”
Here’s how Gronauer tossed his three picks. On his first, he was drifting backward and tried to loft the ball downfield, but it went right to MSU defensive back James Campbell. The Bobcats used that turnover to take a 14-6 lead. On Gronauer’s second pick, which came early in the fourth frame, he was looking for Guillory — but they weren’t on the same page and safety Jeffrey Manning picked it off. Finally, later in the fourth, Gronauer lasered a pass over the middle to Guillory, but it sailed a tad high, off Guillory’s hands and into the gloves of Montana State.
This is how the Bengals lose games. They have no room for error on the turnover front. Last week, when they kept things relatively close in a loss to Montana, they lost just one turnover. In more lopsided losses, like ISU’s 35-14 setback to Northern Colorado last month, the Bengals lost two. To be sure, correlation doesn’t always equal causation — but in this case, there’s a bright red line connecting them.
The other part of ISU’s turnover problem is this: It puts the defense in really tough spots. On Saturday, Montana State racked up 465 yards, 255 on the ground and 210 through the air. Those numbers could have looked even bigger if the Cats didn’t have short fields to work with after turnovers. For ISU, it all works together. Lately, it hasn’t been for the better.
If there’s good news for the Bengals, it’s this: Next week, they host Cal Poly, whose only win this season came over San Diego. That projects to be a winnable game for the Bengals. They’ll just need to clean up the turnover problem — and get their head coach back.
“Credit, credit and more credit to Montana State. They're the better team,” Weiser said. “They're a great program, and that's what Coach Ragle is looking to build here, and that's where we want to get to. But too many mistakes obviously, and we'll look at why those happen and try to get them corrected for next week.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
