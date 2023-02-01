Cody Hawkins doesn’t have everything figured out. He’s a first-time head coach, and doing so at Idaho State is a little like walking down the hallway with the lights off: You can do it, but it’s going to take just some adjusting.
As he built his first ISU singing class, complete with 27 scholarship players, Hawkins stressed one thing to recruits: He doesn’t know what kind of playing time they’ll see this spring, this fall, maybe not even further down the road. As he navigates his first couple months on the job, as he sells Poky to kids who might not have been able to point out Idaho on a map before he reached out, Hawkins has remained honest with them.
“You have the same idea I do,” Hawkins said on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. “I tell guys, when I recruit them, if somebody promises you early playing time, either the team is terrible, or they're liars. The reality is we don't know. I've been other places where we got some of the top guys in the country at that position, and they didn't play at all. I've been to places where walk-ons ended up being the leading receiver in school history. So I understand that it’s really just a guess. It’s an educated guess — but it's a guess.”
So as we talk about the players the Bengals signed on Wednesday, 12 junior-college kids and 12 more from Idaho and Utah, we have to keep one thing in mind: Who knows who will make real impacts? The answer is not Hawkins, which is another way of saying nobody.
Still, there’s some intrigue in this list. Hawkins has prioritized two positions of need above others: Quarterback and offensive line. This signing class includes two signal-callers, Diablo Valley College transfer Jordan Cooke and Middleton senior Ky McClure, plus six offensive linemen: College of San Mateo transfer Messiyah Moye, Modesto College transfer Alex Ramirez, Diablo Valley College transfer Vicente Hughes, BYU transfer Talin Togiai, West High (Salt Lake City) senior Semisi Falatea and Mountain Crest (Utah) senior Jorgen Miller.
If there are two names in there that stand out, they belong to Cooke and Togiai, both of whom Hawkins raved about on Wednesday. Let’s start with Cooke. He’s a 6-foot-5 mobile quarterback from Diablo Valley, a JUCO in Pleasant Hill, California, which is close to the Bay Area. Hawkins handed Cooke a couple compliments.
Jordan is a fantastic prospect for us.
He has a lot of tools that you want. He's a really smart football mind.
He has a super high ceiling, and I'm just looking forward to working with him.
Sandwiched between all of those comments, though, Hawkins included a few caveats. He isn’t done recruiting quarterbacks. Right now, the Bengals roster three scholarship quarterbacks: Cooke, Keegan Thompson and Hunter Hays, the latter of whom played eight games last fall in a backup capacity. Hawkins wants that number to grow to five.
“All the quarterbacks in our room that are on the team know I love the guys here,” Hawkins said. “But I think we gotta get five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, so we're still gonna be looking to add some more here shortly.”
Then there’s ISU offensive line situation. It has been in better shape. Last season, the Bengals yielded 32 sacks, most in the Big Sky. Few members of that starting unit — Terron Carey, John Perko, Avery Demmons, Owen Stewart, Tyler Clemons — will be back next fall. Carey, Perko, Demmons and backup lineman Syr Riley have all moved on from the team, per a source with knowledge of the situation, which might create opportunities for the newcomers.
Again, though: Who knows?
What we do know is ISU landed a couple nice pieces in Togiai and Miller. Togiai, a Rigby native, earned a scholarship at BYU and played there last fall. Then he was ready to move on — and Hawkins and Co. swooped in and sold him on Idaho State and Pocatello, the chance to move much closer to home. He impressed at Rigby, where he helped the Trojans win the 2021 5A state title, and looking at the numbers alone, he’s ready to contribute in the same way at ISU: He’s 6-foot-6, 320 pounds.
“I feel very comfortable with him joining the program going forward, because t'll be a fresh start for him,” Hawkins said, “and he's gonna provide some depth for us at a key position right away. And it’ll help us continue to engage the community, especially a great program like Rigby on a higher level.”
The other offensive lineman Hawkins shouted out was Miller, a 6-foot-3 prospect from Mountain Crest, Utah, where offensive line coach Mark Weber spent last year as the school’s athletic director and the football team’s offensive line coach.
“When you're around Jorgen, his confidence is palpable, and he's got a little bit of stuff in his neck,” Hawkins said. “I think as you look at building an attitude and identity on the offensive line, the guys we're bringing in and our coach is going to help us do that.”
Much like Hawkins’ first few weeks on the job, recruiting involves some guesswork. For his part, though, Hawkins likes his team’s chances with these signees.
Mazzone moving on
Idaho State assistant coach Taylor Mazzone, last year’s offensive coordinator who Hawkins retained when he took over, is moving on from ISU. Mazzone was set to remain on staff in a different capacity, since Hawkins will serve as his own offensive coordinator and call plays this fall, but those plans have changed.
“Coach Mazzone is bound for bigger and better things,” Hawkins said. “I love Taylor. He's a fantastic guy, good dad, good husband, was here. I think just looking at some of the opportunities that he had coming up and some areas of need for us, it was probably just gonna be better for him because if he wasn't leaving now, he was gonna to leave in April.”
That creates another opening on Hawkins’ staff, which is not yet complete.
Full list of ISU scholarship signees
Jordan Cooke, QB, Diablo Valley CC
Herman Smith III, S, Jackson State
Adonijah Richards, CB, Reedley CC
Aaron Blancas, WR, Fresno City CC
Damien Moun, WR, Chabot CC
Messiyah Moye, OL, College of San Mateo
Aiden Abbey-Taylor, RB, Modesto CC
Alex Ramirez, OL, Modesto CC
Vicente Huges, OL, Diablo Valley CC
Alfred Jordan Jr., WR, Riverside CC
Adrian Rodriguez, LB, Victor Valley CC
Mason Young, S, Saddleback CC
Talin Togiai, OL, BYU
Kymani Lautaimi, DL, West HS (UT)
Julius Tikoisuva, S, West HS (UT)
Semisi Falatea, OL, West HS (UT)
Ian Duarte, WR, Eagle HS
Viliata Tuaone, CB, West HS (UT)
Jorgen Miller, OL, Mountain Crest HS (UT)
Sanborne Melson, CB, Jefferson HS (OR)
Mason Fullmer, LB, Highland HS
Raiden Brown, WR, Long Beach Poly HS (CA)
Ryan Corder, LB, Meridian HS
Mckay Dougal, DL, Thunder Ridge HS
Nathan Reynolds, LB, Meridian HS
Devon Anderson, ATH, North Eugene HS (OR)
Dekker Hagler, LB, Middleton HS
