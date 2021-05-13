Just an hour or two after wrapping up first- and third-place finishes, respectively, in the heptathlon on the second day of the Big Sky Conference championships Thursday at Weber State, Idaho State’s Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis and Brianna VanVleet still sounded fresh.
“I feel pretty good, all things considering,” VanVleet-Sturgis said. “I think my body’s a little bit tired. But I still have more work to do, so I’m just trying to keep that in mind.”
That’s good, because, even after seven events over two days and cementing themselves as two of the top all-around athletes in the conference, the sisters will be on the track and in the jumping pits all weekend for the Bengals.
Both will run in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and compete in the high jump. Ashley will be in the long jump, and Brianna in the triple jump.
“It’s a lot,” VanVleet-Sturgis said. “But I think a lot of times I have to remind myself that my body is a lot more capable. So I think I just have to be confident, knowing that I’m able to do all these things and that my body will hold up and I’ve done it before.”
That versatility, although it will lead to a long weekend, makes the sisters — Ashley is a year older than her sibling — perfect for the heptathlon, where both picked up places on Thursday, surging up the leaderboard on the second and final day of the event.
With three events left, Ashley started the day in second, 56 points behind Montana’s Jansen Ziola. Brianna was in fourth, narrowly behind the Grizzlies’ Jaree Mane.
They remained in those places through the long jump, the first event of the day, as Ashley’s 19’ 2” effort was topped only by Ziola.
But in the javelin, both threw over 40 meters, the only two competitors to reach that mark and PRs for both, to take control of the meet.
Ziola won the final event, the 800 meters, but Ashley finished third, close enough to her competitor to clinch the title. Despite not feeling like she’d run her best race, Brianna did the same, staying close enough to Mane and Northern Arizona’s Madeline Wilson to beat out the two of them for third place.
“I think that I had a couple of things not go my way, which, I mean, when you’re doing seven events, I think that’s more common than not,” VanVleet said. “But I personally feel like I did a really good job of just kind of stepping back and just keep fighting and competing.”
Ashley’s score of 5,438 was a new career-high, the third-best mark in ISU history, and ranks 20th in the nation this year. She did it despite winning a single event, as she finished second in the high jump, long jump and javelin, third in the shot put and 800, fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100 hurdles.
Ashley adds the heptathlon title to her pentathlon crown from the 2020 indoor championships.
“It’s really exciting for me to start our team off right,” VanVleet-Sturgis said. “Even though we are an individual sport, technically, the team aspect is really big for me. So I really love giving our team a little bit of a head start and just helping kick off the meet the right way for everybody.”
Brianna won the javelin, and finished second in the shot put and third in the high jump.
ISU’s third entrant, Kaitlyn Neff, finished 12th, with her best individual finish eighth in both the high jump and javelin.
In the decathlon, ISU’s Cade Ricks and Ethan Garrett came tantalizingly close to scoring points for the Bengals, finishing ninth and 10th. With 5,750 points, Ricks was just five points away from eighth place, the last point-scoring position, and only 11 away from seventh.
He finished second in the pole vault, while Garrett was second in the high jump.