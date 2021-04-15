Finishing tied for fourth at the Bobcat Spring Invitational, Idaho State's Tya Seth has been named Big Sky Women's Golfer of the Week.
Seth is just the third women's golfer in Idaho State history to earn the title, joining Kyla Hoster (2019-20) and Jill Srigley (2002).
She went under-par in both rounds she played, shooting back-to-back 1-under 71's at Estrella Golf Club.
Her play on the first day helped lead the Bengals to their lowest single round in program history, shooting a 299. Idaho State also secured their best score ever in a two-round tournament.
There were six Big Sky teams participating at the Bobcat Spring Invitational.
Other Nominees: Ekaterina Malakhova (NAU), Kameryn Basye (MSU), Alexa Clark (EWU), Kylie Esh (UM), Abbi Fleiner (UNC), Taitum Beck (WSU), Valerie Hernandez (PSU), Jennifer Koga (SAC) and Pluem Yongyuan (SUU)