In the aftermath of the play that put Idaho State in its deepest hole yet, Holt Arena sounded like the back corner of a library. You might have been able to hear a fly buzz onto the field. In the weeks leading up to this game, ISU’s home-opener against Central Arkansas, coaches and players pleaded with fans, asking them to wear black and make noise. To some extent, they obliged, showing up Saturday afternoon in the dress code and cheering when appropriate.
“You want the great energy,” Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle said. “There was a buzz early.”
Yet after this result, a 31-16 Central Arkansas win that made Idaho State winless through three games, coaches might have a hard time convincing fans to do anything. The Bengals scored first, then watched the Bears run off four straight touchdowns, secure three takeaways and put the game largely out of reach in the third quarter.
It added up to a miserable day for the Bengals, who paid the Bears to beat them. Their quarterback, backup Hunter Hays, threw two interceptions and lost one fumble on a scoop-and-score. Their defense, which kept a Group of 5 team in check last weekend, wilted and yielded several huge plays. The positives the Bengals might take away, like receiver Benji Omayebu’s two rushing touchdowns, came far too late to make a difference.
It’s easily ISU’s worst showing of the season. The Bengals suffered blowout losses in their first two games, setbacks to UNLV and San Diego State, but those were money games they were expected to lose. This game against Central Arkansas offered ISU a chance to show itself for real: How would these guys look against an opponent at their level? How much of what went wrong in the first two games happened because they were overmatched?
Not much, as it turns out. With Hays playing in place of the injured Tyler Vander Waal, Idaho State found ways to move the ball, logging 284 passing yards and 124 rushing yards. But Hays threw both of his interceptions in the red zone, including one in the end zone, which scuttled his team’s best opportunities to keep this close. In the opening minutes of the third quarter, Hays dropped back and faked a handoff, but he stumbled and fumbled — and UCA took it into the end zone, opening up a 21-3 lead.
From there, little went right for the Bengals. The Bears followed that score with another, a short rush from Darius Hale, who posted three touchdowns on the afternoon. Omayebu scampered into the end zone after that, but UCA followed with another scoring drive, this one fueled by another big play, a 75-yard rush that set up a field goal.
Which is why, months down the road when this season wraps up, ISU may well look back on this loss as its worst. The Bengals scheduled this game because they wanted one victory, which they could use to match last season’s win total, to have something positive to point toward. Instead, they lost this game by three scores. They couldn’t stay in the game long enough to keep the crowd engaged. Even on the rare occasion they put together a scoring drive, their guests matched it, pulling away for an easy win and a nice paycheck.
“From an effort standpoint, we didn't play like we were supposed to,” Ragle said. “The effort wasn't what it should have been. It's very tough to deal with right now. Too many self-inflicted wounds.”
Perhaps the most telling part about the game was this: After ISU’s first two games, when Ragle sat down to chat about the game, he lamented the chances his team missed to swing the game. Against UNLV, cornerback Josh Alford dropped an interception he could have returned for a touchdown. Against San Diego State, the Bengals left the red zone twice without points. Those missed chances frustrated Ragle because they prevented his group from pulling massive upsets, sure, but at least the Bengals had chances to miss.
They saw nothing of the kind against Central Arkansas. Instead, the Bears torched the Bengals’ defense, ripping off six plays of 20-plus yards, converting on third-down opportunities that dashed the hosts’ odds of rallying. It wasn’t annihilation, but it came close. Central Arkansas just looked better than Idaho State.
“We love them. They know that we treat them right,” Ragle said. “But when it's time to play football, if you want to win, there’s no lollipops and… I don't know. There's just no happy endings at the end of this.”
You got that sense even as the action unfolded. ISU’s offensive line gave up three sacks, including one on an important third down. “They got their butts kicked,” Ragle said. The Bengals’ defensive line failed to generate consistent pressure, which is why UCA found ways to level big plays and convert third downs. Toward the end of the first half, after ISU’s defense forced a punt deep in UCA territory, return man Christian Fredericksen fair-caught the punt — at his own 40, with the nearest defender some 10 yards away, with a chance to give the offense even better field position.
It might feel confusing if it didn’t feel so unsurprising. Ragle and coaches are facing an uphill battle, and they’ve already been dealt a shoddy hand for reasons they can’t control, but this game will remind fans of the worst days of this program, the very era ISU is trying to escape. That is a long-term project, to be sure, but results like these hardly help.
So when this contest ended and fans filtered out of Holt Arena, silence washed over the dome. Everybody had left. Except it sounded exactly like moments during the game, when fans still had a reason to cheer.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.