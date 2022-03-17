Moments after the end had come, after Idaho State’s season came to a sputtering halt in the opening round of the WNIT, head coach Seton Sobolewski realized something. The Bengals’ final game of the year, a 76-73 overtime loss to Wyoming Thursday evening, did a perfect job of capturing the entire season.
Players not available? Check.
Struggling on the road? Check.
Battling back from a deficit? Check.
So much of the way Idaho State’s road loss to Wyoming unfolded describes the way the entire season did. Point guard Diaba Konate missed the game with what a team spokesman called a “medical issue,” a theme throughout this year’s roster. In overtime, ISU faced an eight-point deficit with under two minutes to go, only to rattle off seven straight points and make things interesting. Then, on the last play of the game, Wyoming fans created such a raucous environment that the Bengals couldn’t hear Sobolewski’s play call — and things went awry.
Good luck finding a better way to summarize ISU’s season.
“I think it’s kinda par for the course with our team this year,” Sobolewski said.
Same goes for the way fifth-year senior Dora Goles played. In her final game at Idaho State, she posted a team-best 24 points, including three free throws that tied the game in the final moments of regulation. In overtime, she cashed a transition triple that trimmed Wyoming’s lead to one with 26 seconds left. In the end, she had to toss up a contested long ball when she couldn’t hear Sobloewski’s call from the sideline, but it amounted to a valiant effort.
Callie Bourne tallied 13 points, Montana Oltrogge added 12 and Estefi Ors chipped in 10 for the Bengals, who had to make several rallies to stay afloat. They faced a 51-43 deficit at the end of three, only to score seven straight in the fourth, drawing within two. Halfway through the final stanza, after the Cowgirls got a basket from forward Allyson Fertig — who totaled 14 points — Goles canned another trey. This one tied the game with a shade under four minutes left.
“Individually, it’s a fun way to do it,” Sobolewski said of Goles’ final game. “I know she would wanna win before that. But she shot it well. We needed somebody to give us something extra with Diaba being out — and she did.”
Soon, though, things got hairy. With under a minute left, after Bourne converted inside for a 65-63 lead, Bourne was guarding a drive from a Wyoming player — only for a cutter to blindside her. She fell to the ground. Then she was whistled for a foul. The Cowgirls took advantage with two free throws, tying things at 65-all with 33 seconds left.
On Idaho State’s ensuing possession, the Bengals ran some clock before kicking off a weave set. Goles came up to the perimeter, caught a pass, shoveled it off to Tomekia Whitman, then tried to cut away from the ball — except when she collided with Fertig, officials called an illegal screen. Wyoming ball. Overtime ensued.
“We made a great game of it,” Sobolewski said. “There’s a reason why Wyoming doesn’t lose much at home. It’s because they’re really good. It’s a tough atmosphere to play in, and you’ve got the altitude. But extremely proud of our team — and not for just this game, making a comeback and the way they did it. It’s for the season.”
Here, Sobolewski admitted he still felt wired and the finality of the season’s end had yet to set in, but he felt sure of a few things. He knew the team ran into a million excuses it could have leaned on during the year. Because of injuries and sicknesses, rarely were the Bengals full strength. Heck, on ISU’s drive to Laramie on Wednesday, the team bus had to stop in Soda Springs because Konate encountered the medical issue that prevented her from playing against Wyoming.
So that, really, is why Sobolewski liked his team’s fight. A season ago, the Bengals ran through the Big Sky like a lawnmower on grass. This year, once conference play started, they had a more difficult time. Goles missed time with a finger injury. Bourne sat out a month with a clavicle injury. Even Konate missed the first nine games of the season with a knee issue.
Yet they found a way to repeat as the conference’s regular-season champions. Idaho State may have faltered in the postseason, bowing out of both the Big Sky and WNIT tournaments after one game, but as the team buses back to Pocatello Thursday night, that’s not what Sobolewski will remember.
“I’m just really impressed with their resiliency,” Sobolewski said. “Coming back, again and again. Someone’s sick, someone’s hurt. It’s always been a starter or someone who plays a lot, and then other people stepping up. That’s the lasting impression with me — their character and resiliency.”