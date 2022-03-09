BOISE — Ryan Looney is not a man who likes making excuses. He knows that, in most cases, teams are dealing with the same types of issues. This season, his Idaho State club has endured enough for five years, slogging through injuries and sickness and absences from a team that need something positive to cling to.
And so when Looney sat in front of a microphone in the bowels of Idaho Central Arena, where Idaho State’s season came to an end Wednesday afternoon with a 66-52 loss to Portland State in the Big Sky Tournament’s first round, he prefaced his thoughts with the same phrase.
I don’t want to make any excuses.
Listen closer, though, and you understand the points Looney was trying to make. Across this season, which featured Idaho State’s fewest wins in five years, the Bengals had to quarantine because of covid issues. Looney himself missed time with a separate health issue. Some players went down with injuries at the beginning of the year. Others got hurt later in the season. If there is such a thing as a season from hell, this one came from the depths of Hades.
So the truth is that, sure, other Big Sky teams dealt with some of the problems Idaho State (7-23) did. In that way, Looney is correct. But the Bengals found themselves in exceedingly difficult spots more than their opponents. That conspired to doom ISU to a disastrous season, which unraveled with Tuesday’s loss, when the Bengals shot just 32% from the field, 0-for-15 from deep and lost 20 turnovers, wilting with a listless second half.
For the Bengals, who scored their fewest points since New Year’s Day, things weren’t always bad: ISU took a lead into halftime. In the second half, senior guard Tarik Cool tossed a lob to forward Malik Porter, who flushed it down to leap back ahead. But that’s when things fell apart. After Porter’s dunk, the Bengals went the next 9 minutes, 29 seconds of game time without a field goal.
When the drought ended and Porter cashed a step-back two, ISU was staring down the barrel of a 10-point deficit. The Bengals never drew closer than nine.
“Credit to Portland State, but I know as a team, we were comfortable with a lot of the shots we were getting,” Cool said. “Unfortunately, they didn’t go down. But I think for the majority of them, we can live with those not going down.”
The problem for Idaho State was when the shots didn’t fall, the team had nowhere else to turn. The free throw line? Maybe, but the Bengals missed 10 shots there. The rebounding battle? Perhaps, but ISU won that by 19, and look how far that got the Bengals. Idaho State had no answers on offense.
Compounding that problem: Even ISU’s best players turned in forgettable outings. Freshman guard Liam Sorensen led the team with 14 points, but he also coughed up seven turnovers, succumbing to Portland State’s ball pressure, even after made shots. Cool, one of the team’s best playmakers, totaled five points. He exited the game briefly with an ankle injury, then returned, only to watch Portland State balloon its lead.
“They did a good job getting in your face, picking up full-court,” Sorensen said. “Me personally, I did a poor job taking care of the ball. As a point guard, that’s something I gotta work on. It’s hard to run any offense if you can’t get the ball past the half-court line.”
That issue never quite went away for ISU. When the team couldn’t run sets, that presented one problem, but it became impossible to overcome when Portland State generated live-ball turnovers, flipping them into easy baskets on the other end. The Vikings registered 20 points off turnovers. That’s why Idaho State is returning to Pocatello after just one game in Boise.
On the trip back, though, the Bengals might reminisce on the season. How they didn’t notch their second win of the season until mid-December. How things looked bleak. How they had to quarantine because of covid problems, which shuffled their schedule and forced them — at one point — to play five games in 10 days. In that stretch, Looney missed several games because of a non-covid health issue. Then, when he returned, ISU beat Montana in a colossal upset, the Bengals’ first win over the Griz since 2009.
“I’ve built a lot of great memories with my teammates, staff, everybody that helps this program run,” Cool said. “Just extremely grateful for them, making this time of my life memorable and special to me, something I’ll cherish.”
Then, when Looney made sure everyone in the room understood how much he dislikes making excuses, he shared how much he will miss being around this team, how proud he felt of the way these players represented the program. It was clear how much the team means to him.
But that’s when he offered this: “We’ve simply gotta get to work, and get better at basketball."