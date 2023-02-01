Idaho State's Brock Mackenzie became Big Shot Brock by building unmatched confidence

Brock Mackenzie came striding down a hallway in Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane when he came across two people chatting. It was Mackenzie’s Eastside Catholic High coach, Brent Merritt, and another camper. Merritt told the camper he liked this game, that he liked his defense. “But you can’t stop Brock,” Merritt told him.
At this summer camp back in 2016, the camper bristled at the comment. With his back turned to Mackenzie, unaware he was right there, he told Merritt he could guard Mackenzie no problem. He could lock Mackenzie up. By now, Mackenzie was well within earshot, only a few feet away from the two men. He heard the camper’s comments. He ignored them. He kept walking, strolling away to wherever he was headed next.
“And when practice came, he torched him,” Merritt said. “Didn’t say anything about it.”
Nearly seven years later, Mackenzie is starting at Idaho State, doing all the things that earned him that reputation in the Seattle area. He’s the same guy in many ways: Shot-maker. Bucket-getter. Silent killer. He’s never exactly looked the part, not as this 6-foot-1 white kid with blonde hair and a funky release, but at every stop in his hoops life, he’s made defenses pay for their impudence: At Eastside Catholic in the Seattle area, at D-II Point Loma in San Diego, now at ISU in Pocatello.
To those who know him best, Mackenzie has become such a devastating offensive weapon because of his roots, because of the environment he was raised in and the basketball royalty he grew up around. Seattle has produced about a million pro players. Names from the previous generation include Jamal Crawford and Nate Robinson. Ones from this generation include Paolo Banchero, the Orlando Magic’s betting favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year, Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and Portland Trail Blazers forward CJ Elleby — the lesser known of that trio, but a fearsome piece back in 2018, his senior year at Cleveland High in Seattle.
Mackenzie’s Eastside Catholic team ran into Elleby’s Cleveland club several times back then. Mackenzie beat Elleby in all three meetings. In the first, when both guys were sophomores, Mackenzie totaled 31 points. In the second, an overtime win for Eastside Catholic, Mackenzie posted 20 points. In the third, Mackenzie went for 22 points.
Around the area, it registered as a surprise. Seattle houses several perennial powerhouse programs. Eastside Catholic is not always regarded in the same light.
“They should have beat us,” Merrill said. “Like, every time we played, they were the better team. They were better. They had better players. Except they didn't have Brock Mackenzie.”
***
Ryan Looney may not be a flawless coach, but he knows a hot hand when he sees it. On Saturday evening, as Idaho State’s head man knelt on the sidelines of Idaho’s ICCU Arena, he saw it in Mackenzie, and as crunch time approached, he might as well have been walking around with flames rising from his palms.
So Looney let Mackenzie go. Mackenzie made his coach, the same one who recruited him to Point Loma back in 2018, look like a genius. He gashed Idaho for four clutch baskets: An and-one layup for a six-point lead, a catch-and-shoot triple for a five-point lead with 80 seconds to play, a mid-range jumper to go ahead in overtime, a pull-up jumper to give the Bengals the lead for good, this time 89-88 with 49 seconds in overtime.
“He's been doing that since fourth grade,” said Jason Mackenzie, Brock’s father. “He's always thrived in those high-pressure environments.”
To help ISU continue its best Big Sky start in years, Mackenzie totaled 30 points, his Idaho State career high. He canned three treys. As the Bengals limped into overtime, two forwards fouled out and the road crowd crescendoing, Mackenzie took the ball — and took ISU home. Looney doesn’t like to win that way, not if his posts are available and able to facilitate his intricate “swing” offense, but he also prides himself in his ability to adjust on the fly. Doing so in this case, letting Mackenzie take mismatched defenders off the dribble for buckets, amounted to one of the easiest decisions of his career.
“Brock had it going,” Looney said. “As many of those late-game situations that we could have the ball in his hands, that's what we wanted to do.”
Thing is, Mackenzie has made a habit out of making these kinds of plays: At ISU, at Point Loma, heck, most everywhere he’s dribbled a basketball. This season, his final year of college eligibility, Mackenzie is averaging 13 points per game, shooting an efficient 39% from deep in 30 minutes per game. Those numbers are all up from his career averages at Point Loma, a D-II school where he played his first three seasons, posting 10.7 points per game on 39% shooting from distance. Even in high school, he scored 19 points a pop, hitting 38% of his deep looks.
There’s a reason why, somewhere along the line, he earned a nickname: Big Shot Brock. He’s made these kinds of plays feel less like he’s hitting an enormous triple and more like he’s doing the dishes.
During Mackenzie’s sophomore season at Point Loma, the Sea Lions faced a one-point deficit in the final minute of a road test against Chaminade. So head coach Matt Logie, who took over for Looney ahead of the 2019-20 season, drew up a play for Mackenzie. “And he flew off a screen and drilled the shot to pretty much end that game,” Logie said. Later that year, Point Loma and Biola were deadlocked at 95-all in the final seconds of the conference tournament championship game, so Logie returned to the well. Mackenzie went 1-on-1 with his defender outside the arc. Sized him up. Dribbled left. Cash. Game over.
“Put up a prayer, went in,” Mackenzie said after the game, wearing a poker face.
“I think both of those moments kinda solidified that moniker,” Logie said. “He had a lot of big shots for us beyond that, as well. He was somebody that we gave a lot of freedom. He played with a lot of confidence, and was never afraid of the moment.”
In truth, Mackenzie never has been. “It was pretty obvious early on that, if the ball hits his hands late in the game, he's going to have the confidence to make big shots,” said Davis Furman, an assistant coach under Looney, who brought Furman with him from Point Loma to Idaho State.
Put Mackenzie in any jersey, though, and he’s never seemed to change. He operates with the same confidence, the same poise, the same unflappable nature that makes him look bored as he dissects defenses. It prompts what feels like a fair question: Where on earth does he get that confidence from?
“Hours,” Mackenzie said. “Hours in the gym.”
“Because of the work that he puts in,” said Cartiea French-Toney, a skills trainer who befriended Mackienzie something like a decade ago. “He puts a lot of time into his craft. Everything everybody's seeing during the game is just a product of the stuff that he's done on the court outside of the gym, outside of practice.”
“It comes from his process,” Logie said. “He’s a tireless worker. So when you put that type of work in, you build great confidence."
“He takes some shots sometimes where you're like, oh my God, why would you shoot that?” said Clint Parks, a skills trainer who got to know Mackenzie during his time at Point Loma. “That’s just the type of player he is, because he’s confident. He believes in himself, and I know he trusts the work he puts in. He’s a really hard worker.”
The stories of Mackenzie’s work ethic read like stuff of legend. Around the time Mackenzie became a high school upperclassman, his coaches got on his case: He needed to become a better defender. Needed to hit the weight room and bulk up. “And every year, he got better,” Merritt said. Eastside Catholic’s school days ended at 2:50 p.m.
“At 2:53, he’s in the gym, getting up shots,” Merritt said. “He's left his class. He's in the gym. He beats everybody to the gym. So at one point I had some kids complaining, well, why is it that Brock gets all the shots, or when the game’s on the line, you always go to Brock? I said, well, he's here before you. He's here after you. And he shoots it better than you. So you're complaining about something that is silly. He’s earned it.”
Around that time in his life, Mackenzie had no choice. Eastside Catholic ran into so many future pros you might think they were playing the NBA All-Stars. Here’s a sampling of some names: Banchero and Elleby. Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., who recently signed a $180 million extension. Milwaukee Bucks forward MarJon Beauchamp, a first-round draft pick. Houston Rockets star Kevin Porter Jr., another first-rounder. Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Jaden McDaniels, another first-round selection who has blossomed into one of the league’s best on-ball defenders.
All attended high school in the Seattle area, which meant Eastside Catholic played their teams with regularity. Mackenzie always held his own. Heck, his senior year, he made the 3A all-metro second team — alongside Banchero.
“I think it just made him more confident,” Merritt said. “He was already confident, but you’re going up against those guys and you’re putting 28, 30 in the book every time you see them, I mean, I didn't know that that's what it was gonna be when I got him.”
In fact, Merritt remembers his first impression of Mackenzie. It went like this: During Mackenzie’s freshman year, Merritt was coaching at Garfield, one of Seattle’s top preps hoops programs. Before one varsity game between Garfield and Eastside Catholic, Merritt arrived early enough to catch the end of the junior varsity game, where he spotted Mackenzie playing.
The next year, Mackenzie’s sophomore campaign, Merritt took the head coach job at Eastside Catholic. Ahead of the season, he began to evaluate the roster, what kinds of kids he had suiting up for the team. Then he saw Mackenzie play — and the memories hit him like a Mack truck. “Like, I know I got one,” Merritt said. “I don't know who else I got, but I know I got that kid.”
“When I saw him play, I was like, oh, (shoot),” Merritt added. “It took no time to find out who the alpha was. It took absolutely no time. It was right away.”
But before any of that clicked for Mackenzie, before he understood the value of hard work and leadership and confidence, he had to develop the part that made the rest possible: Talent.
***
Ben Strawhecker was 11, the same age as Mackenzie, when he knew his friend had competitive basketball in his future. They were playing together on a youth select team, and during a fastbreak in one game, Mackenzie got creative. As he approached the basket, he had one man to beat, so he faked one way, wrapped the ball around his back the other way, and finished a reverse layup.
“By the time we were figuring out how to do a Euro-step or do something crazy on a fastbreak,” Strawhecker said, “he'd been doing it for two years.”
“The thing about Brock was he was a special scorer, but he made everybody around him better, including my son,” said Trevor Strawhecker, Ben’s father. “He's a very good distributor of the basketball.”
To people who knew Mackenzie as a pre-teen, there are enough of these memories to write a novel. There’s the time when Mackenzie, aged somewhere around 10 or 11, lined up for a jump ball against a kid with a foot on him — and Mackenzie won the tip. There’s the time when, around the same age, Mackenzie took a trio of defenders to the hoop for an and-one layup, leaving his teammates looking like they had seen a ghost. Then there’s the time when Mackenzie was playing for Seattle Rotary, one of the area’s top AAU organizations, and at a tournament in Portland, a young Mackenzie hit a buzzer-beating triple to win a game. “To me,” Jason Mackenzie said, “that’s the game where it all started.”
His father is referring to his son’s nickname, Big Shot Brock, which has followed him around from year to year, team to team, school to school. Mackenzie’s latest transition, D-II to D-I, has become the most challenging, but good luck noticing. “The biggest thing, honestly, is just there's a lot more guys that are taller, longer or athletic,” Mackenzie said earlier this season. “But the level of play, especially where I was at, like, everybody's good.”
Mackenzie has transformed into a Division-I player so smoothly you wonder why he needed to make the transition in the first place. His 30-point binge was his most at ISU, but this winter, he’s registered scoring totals of 25, 24, 23, 18, 17, the list goes on. He hasn’t been perfect, like his 3-for-9 showing against Eastern Washington last weekend, but the funny part about forgettable showings like those is this: They almost add to his legend.
In that game, an 81-68 Idaho State loss, Mackenzie hit just 2 of 7 triples. Several were wide-open looks. They just didn’t fall. “And then he gets shots that are 2-3 times as difficult against Idaho two days later, and it seems like he can't miss,” Furman said. It reminded Furman of their time at Point Loma during Mackenzie’s freshman year, when the Sea Lions reached the DII national title game. During one game in that run, Mackenzie received a pass on the perimeter, where he saw no defenders. Instead of taking the shot, he head-faked and jab-stepped, giving an opponent time to rotate over, and by then, Mackenzie was taking a really tough shot.
So last year, when Looney reached back out to Mackenzie and offered him a spot at Idaho State, Mackenzie came on a visit to Pocatello. Furman still remembered that play from years ago, so on the visit, he showed Mackenzie the clip. Why on earth didn’t Mackenzie just take the open look?
“But that's almost who he is, man,” Furman said. “He's always seemed to excel when the shots are contested. It was just a funny moment because he was wide open. He decided to take the more difficult shot, but of course, that didn't really faze him.”
In other words, welcome to the Brock Mackenzie show. Expect him to miss at your own risk.
