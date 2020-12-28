Idaho State sophomore post Brayden Parker put together a career week to garner Big Sky Men’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades.
In a weekly split at Northern Colorado last week, Parker averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 67% from the floor.
The Preston, Idaho, native set career-highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds on 8 of 11 shooting in a narrow 69-64 loss to the Bears on Tuesday.
Parker followed with another career afternoon the following day with 26 points on 8 of 13 shooting. He also recorded six rebounds and three blocks to guide the Bengals to a dominant 71-56 victory and their first Big Sky win.
He is the first Bengal to earn Big Sky weekly honors since Tarik Cool on Nov. 12, 2019, and the first underclassman to earn the award this season.
Other Nominees: Cameron Shelton, Northern Arizona; Bodie Hume, Northern Colorado; Maizen Fausett, Southern Utah; Robby Beasley III, Montana; Seikou Sisoho Jawara, Weber State.
