Idaho State soccer has released its 2022 schedule, which includes eight home matches at Davis Field. The Bengals kick things off with exhibition matches against Utah (road) and Salt Lake City and Northwest Nazarene (home), then the season officially begins on August 18, when ISU hosts Westminster College.

“I'm looking forward to the competition we have lined up," ISU coach Dustin Downey said via release. “We've got some challenging non-conference matches listed that will test us, but simultaneously help prepare us for conference play. To be the best, you have to play the best. For example, this is why in our first exhibition match we're coming straight out of the gate and playing a PAC-12 opponent. We need to test ourselves early and see what things we are excelling in, and where we need to improve."