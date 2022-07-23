Idaho State soccer has released its 2022 schedule, which includes eight home matches at Davis Field. The Bengals kick things off with exhibition matches against Utah (road) and Salt Lake City and Northwest Nazarene (home), then the season officially begins on August 18, when ISU hosts Westminster College.
“I'm looking forward to the competition we have lined up," ISU coach Dustin Downey said via release. “We've got some challenging non-conference matches listed that will test us, but simultaneously help prepare us for conference play. To be the best, you have to play the best. For example, this is why in our first exhibition match we're coming straight out of the gate and playing a PAC-12 opponent. We need to test ourselves early and see what things we are excelling in, and where we need to improve."
After the home stand, the Bengals embark on an Aug. 21-Sept. 11 road trip, which includes matches against Utah State, Austin Peay, Lipscomb, Utah Valley Utah Tech and UNLV. On Sept. 18, ISU returns home to play Gonzaga for its final non-conference matchup.
For Idaho State, Big Sky play opens with a road trip up north with matches against Eastern Washington and Idaho. On Oct. 2, the Bengals will host Northern Arizona, then they'll hit the road again to take on Portland State and Sacramento State from Oct. 7-9.
After that road trip, ISU returns home for the final three games of the regular season, hosting Weber State on Oct. 16 and Montana and Northern Colorado on Oct. 21 and 23, respectively.
The Big Sky Championships are set for Nov. 4-8.
"It's fair to say we've got a young team," Downey said. "Of course, we always want to win, but overall, it's about teaching these players how to compete, and how to go into battle together as a team, as one unit. If we can learn to play for each other, we'll be a tough team to play against."