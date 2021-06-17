The Idaho State women’s basketball schedule is starting to come into focus, as the Bengals will be part of the Cancun Challenge field, which was announced Thursday.
The event is set for Nov. 25-27 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.
The tournament features two divisions – the Mayan Division welcomes Arizona State, Baylor, Fordham and Houston, while the Riviera Division will include UCF, Idaho State, Iowa, Seton Hall, Toledo and USC. Four of the teams played in the 2020 NCAA Tournament (Baylor, UCF, Idaho State, Iowa).
Produced by Triple Crown Sports, the Women’s Cancun Challenge began in 2005; there was no event in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. This will be the first time in the event for UCF, Fordham and Houston, and the second trip in for Baylor, Seton Hall, Toledo and USC. Idaho State has come on two other occasions, while 2021 will mark the fifth time that both Arizona State and Iowa have attended.
All games will be broadcast through FloHoops.
Idaho State will play Toledo on Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. MST. The Bengals will then take on UCF at 7 p.m. on the 26th.
Games are played in the modified ballroom at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya; teams and their fans are in walking distance from their rooms to the games to the restaurants to poolside.
“We fully expected the Women’s Cancun Challenge to attract its usual standout field for 2021; it was just a matter of moving past the pandemic obstacles to get the schedules assembled,” said Sarah Molina, event director for the Cancun Challenge. “Teams and fans are energized with the return to a normal college basketball season, and this event will fulfill their expectations of strong competition and a memorable experience up and down the roster.”