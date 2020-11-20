Idaho State women's basketball announced its 2020-21 schedule Friday morning, locking in place a plan for a season scheduled to start in less than a week.
The Bengals will open their five-game non-conference schedule at home on Nov. 25 against Montana Tech, an NAIA school in the Frontier Conference.
Head coach Seton Sobolewski said that concern over whether the Orediggers would be able to meet stricter Division I COVID testing standards contributed to the delay in announcing the schedule.
Following that game, the Bengals will host Utah State on Nov. 28 and Utah Valley on Dec. 2. Utah Valley was recently voted No. 1 in the WAC preseason coaches poll.
Idaho State will then go on the road, playing at Nebraska on Dec. 6 and at Kansas State on Dec. 8.
Junior guard Callie Bourne's younger sister, Izzy, is a sophomore at Nebraska.
The Kansas State game will cap the Bengals' non-conference schedule, and they'll have nearly a week off before opening Big Sky play at home against Northern Colorado on Dec. 14 and 16.
Also on Friday, Idaho State announced the signing of 6-foot-4 forward Kayla Salmons in the class of 2021.
Salmons, from Melbourne, Australia, was a late pickup for the Bengals. She was also being recruited by Florida International and Cal Baptist.