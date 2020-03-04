POCATELLO — It took the Idaho State women a little while to get going, but once they did, Eastern Washington didn’t have a chance.
ISU (17-11, 13-6 Big Sky Conference) sliced up the EWU zone and shut down the Eagles’ offense en route to a 77-49 win Wednesday night at Reed Gym. It was the Bengals’ ninth win in 10 games.
Montana Oltrogge scored 19 points and Dora Goles added 18 for the Bengals, who officially clinched a first-round bye in next week’s Big Sky tournament.
“We tried not to think too much about it,” Idaho State head coach Seton Sobolewski said. “I haven’t really paid too much attention to the standings ... but we’ll take the bye.”
Idaho State made just 5-of-18 shots (27.8%) in the first quarter, but still led 11-8 after forcing Eastern (4-24, 3-16 Big Sky) into five turnovers.
Goles made a jumper and a 3 on back-to-back possessions to jumpstart ISU’s offense in the second before Oltrogge hit a 3.
With EWU still hanging around in the middle of the quarter, another Goles 3 from the right corner kicked off a 12-0 run for the Bengals. A deep Oltrogge 3 with two seconds left in the half gave Idaho State a 38-20 lead at the break.
It was more of the same in the third quarter as Idaho State swung the ball around the outside of Eastern Washington’s zone for open shots and hurt the Eagles by quickly passing and cutting through the middle.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Oltrogge and Goles pushed ISU’s lead over 20 for the first time with 7:23 left in the third, and the Bengals went to the fourth leading 58-36.
“We didn’t really adjust too much,” Sobolewski said. “Life’s a lot easier when you’re hitting some outside shots. ... That opens up some other things.”
Eastern Washington closed the gap to 17 points midway through the fourth quarter after seven straight points by Tatiana Reese — her only points of the game — but Diaba Konate answered with a slashing layup as the Bengals hit right back with a 7-0 run of their own.
After Reese’s run, Eastern Washington scored two more points in the final 5:13 of the game.
Idaho State shot 50% from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range.
The Bengals forced 18 turnovers and committed eight, leading to a 21-2 edge in points off turnovers. ISU also grabbed 12 offensive rebounds to EWU’s four, leading to a 62-49 advantage in field-goal attempts.
Delaney Moore added 13 points for Idaho State, and Konate had a career-high seven assists.
Up next: Idaho State finishes the regular season at home Friday, playing Idaho at 7 p.m. at Reed Gym.
Notes:
- Idaho State is locked into the No. 3 seed for the Big Sky tournament after Northern Arizona lost to Portland State on Wednesday. The Bengals cannot catch Idaho for the No. 2 seed, even though they’ll tie the Vandals at 14-6 in conference play if they win Friday, because Idaho has a win over the teams’ best common opponent, Montana State.
- Longtime Idaho State radio announcer Brad Bugger called his last game Wednesday. After 36 years covering ISU sports, Bugger will be retiring after the season.
“We’d just like to thank Brad for all the amazing work he’s done over the years and the friendships that we’ve built with him and his family,” Sobolewski said. “I’m really happy for him and his wife in their retirement. They’re getting ready to travel the world.”
IDAHO STATE 77, EASTERN WASHINGTON 49
Eastern Washington 8 12 16 13 — 49
Idaho State 11 27 20 19 — 77
Eastern Washington — McDowell-White 5, Dick 3, Cravens 16, Kirscher 4, DePriest 2, Reese 7, Knowles 8, Golder 2, Francis 2.
Idaho State — Goles 18, Bourne 10, Smith 2, Konate 6, Oltrogge 19, Boswell 3, Vicente 2, Moore 13, Sweeney 3.