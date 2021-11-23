On Saturday morning, news of Idaho State coach Rob Phenicie’s firing became public and the Bengals’ head man finished out his tenure in Pocatello coaching in perhaps the ugliest game ever played in Holt Arena – a 14-0 loss to Idaho.
Yet, the response from a number of Bengals’ fans and boosters the Journal spoke to wasn’t necessarily jubilation. Idaho State had just lost the slop fest of all slop fests, fell to its in-state rival and finished out a 1-10 season. Yet, no one seemed to be commending the decision to part ways with Phenicie. At the same time, they weren’t mad about it.
Many simply asked the question: Who’s going to do any better?
That’s a fair question. Since the Bengals’ won the 1981 national championship under coach Dave Kragthorpe, ISU has made the playoffs just once. Even worse, none of the eight coaches who succeeded Kragthorpe compiled a winning record – including Phenicie, who went 16-35 in his five seasons at Idaho State.
Many fans look at Phenicie’s shortcomings in Pocatello and wonder: Was all the losing because of Phenicie or ISU’s lack of resources? Perhaps both things can be true
“You can’t just make a coaching change and everything else be the same,” Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said on Saturday.
She’s right. For Idaho State’s failures over the last five years, part of the blame should probably fall on Phenicie and part should be put on the shoulders of the university.
Up until Thiros took over in 2018, the entire Idaho State football team was still traveling commercial – which is a big problem when you need to transport about 100 people. The Bengals, at times, would have half the team leave from Salt Lake City and half leave from Boise. Even without the possible cancellation or delay, guys would get in at different times – which meant team dinners or walkthroughs couldn’t always happen.
That’s just where it started. Idaho State used to fly its recruits into Salt Lake City, make them rent a car and drive up to Pocatello. They now fly prospects into Pocatello or Idaho Falls for official visits.
“Recruiting here is sometimes challenging, and to get the level of kids here that you need to get to win Big Sky championships in and out,” ISU defensive coordinator Roger Cooper said in an interview with broadcaster Jerry Miller in the summer.
“That’s what I think this staff and coach Phenicie has done a great job of funding us in the spots where we need help. And Pauline Thiros has done a great job funding us. We’re bridging the gap with those things and it’s making it a lot easier to get the kids academically and athletically that we need to win games.”
Idaho State recently hired a second full-time strength coach. They now have a nutritionist on staff. Long-awaited renovations to Holt Arena will begin in April. Things are trending up for the Bengals, but they’re still nowhere near the level of the top schools in the conference.
ISU still doesn’t have real meeting rooms, so the Bengals often hold team and position group meetings in random lecture halls around campus. Phenicie was also the lowest paid head coach in the Big Sky with an annual salary less than $170,000. He only had nine assistants on his staff – while many around the Big Sky employed the maximum of 10 – and was not afforded a large pool of cash to dole out to those assistants.
Most striking is the lack of support staff Idaho State staff. In addition to the 10 on-field assistants schools can have, many programs also employ analysts or quality-control coaches or graduate assistants that are basically extra coaches with a few stipulations.
Weber State has its 10 assistants plus a graduate assistant and seven quality-control coaches. UC Davis has a half-dozen extra coaches. Southern Utah has five. Sacramento State has six and another handful of people dedicated solely to recruiting.
And Idaho State? The Bengals have four – a volunteer, video coordinator, analyst and graduate assistant.
That makes it tough to win.
One caveat, though: Through donations to The Quarterback Club, the football coach has around $125,000 of funds to use at his discretion. If he wanted, Phenicie could have hired graduate assistants (which aren’t very expensive) or analysts or whatever he pleased. Currently, all the football staffers are budgeted for and not paid for using QB Club money.
The caveat to that caveat: That money was used for other things that Phenicie saw fit, such as recruiting trips or money to bring prospects in on official visits.
College football is a money game. Anyone who thinks differently is out of touch with current reality. The teams that win the most are often the teams that spend the most. Luckily for Idaho State, Thiros knows this.
She said Idaho State will add to the assistant coaching salary pool to ensure the Bengals’ next head coach will be able to employ a 10th full-time assistant. And speaking of that future head coach, Thiros seemed to indicate a willingness to spend the money it’ll take to grab her ideal guy.
“We’re going to do what’s prudent in extending ourselves to get the best candidate that we can,” Thiros said. “Going forward, one of the things we’ll be looking for in a head coach is one who’s willing to be very engaged in the community and who’s willing to be a partner in raising funds to elevate our program.”
Before Thiros took over, Idaho State’s athletic department had a disastrous knack for deficit spending every year. They would blow past their allotted budget then use up reserve funding. In other words, ISU was spending more than it was taking in – which makes it nearly impossible to renovate facilities or anything of the ilk.
Thiros first goal was to balance the budget. Her second task was working to grow revenue for things like a fueling station and meeting rooms and summer school stipends and academic advisors. And, perhaps the money isn’t flowing in as fast as some fans might hope, but the corporate money going to the athletic department is far more than it’s been in the past.
Winning is more viable in Pocatello than it was a decade ago. Now the Bengals need the right coach to prove that.