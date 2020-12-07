The Idaho State women’s basketball team led Big 10 opponent Nebraska 25-24 at halftime of their game Sunday, but couldn’t keep the momentum in the second half and ending up falling 64-51 to the Huskers in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Estefania Ors finished with a double-double for the Bengals (1-1), 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Callie Bourne, who was playing against her sister, Isabelle, a 6-foot-2 forward for the Huskers, flirted with a triple-double, finishing with nine points, a career-high 14 rebounds and seven assists.
Isabelle Bourne also finished with nine points, all in the second half, for Nebraska (2-0), which was led by 16 points from Ashley Scoggin and 15 from Annika Stewart.
Idaho State shot 35.5% in the first half, but stifled the hosts on defense, holding Nebraska to 27.8% shooting over the first 20 minutes.
Unfortunately, the Bengals’ cold shooting continued in the second half. They shot just 3 of 19 (15.8%) in the fourth quarter as Nebraska pulled away, turning a six-point lead heading into the final quarter into the final margin.
Idaho State shot 5 of 24 from 3-point range for the game, including a 2 of 18 mark by players other than Ors.
Diaba Konate and Dora Goles added 10 points apiece for the Bengals.
Idaho State plays at Kansas State on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for noon MT.