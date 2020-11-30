The Idaho State women's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday against Utah Valley has been canceled due to COVID issues with Utah Valley, ISU announced Monday.
Utah Valley later confirmed that a person within its women's basketball program had tested positive for COVID-19.
The game will not be rescheduled.
The cancellation means that two of the Bengals' three scheduled home non-conference games will not be played. ISU also had its season opener cancelled last Wednesday against Montana Tech before beating Utah State 85-61 on Saturday at Reed Gym.
The Bengals have two non-conference games remaining on their schedule, Sunday at Nebraska and next Tuesday at Kansas State.