ISU WBB Konate vs. Utah State

Idaho State's Diaba Konate (23) shoots a jump shot against Utah State during a game Saturday at Reed Gym.

 Justin Prax/ISU Athletics

The Idaho State women's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday against Utah Valley has been canceled due to COVID issues with Utah Valley, ISU announced Monday.

Utah Valley later confirmed that a person within its women's basketball program had tested positive for COVID-19.

The game will not be rescheduled.

The cancellation means that two of the Bengals' three scheduled home non-conference games will not be played. ISU also had its season opener cancelled last Wednesday against Montana Tech before beating Utah State 85-61 on Saturday at Reed Gym.

The Bengals have two non-conference games remaining on their schedule, Sunday at Nebraska and next Tuesday at Kansas State.