When the Big Sky Conference announced its basketball schedules for the winter, one of the biggest questions that leapt to everyone's mind was: What will the second games of back-to-backs look like with teams getting a chance to play each other twice in a row?
If Wednesday's game between the Idaho State women and Northern Colorado is anything to go on, the answer is: Sloppy, disjointed on both ends and, frankly, a little hard to watch.
Diaba Konate and Estefania Ors each scored 14 points to eventually lift the Bengals to a 63-50 win over a Northern Colorado team with just seven eligible players thanks to COVID-19 contact tracing.
The win gave ISU (4-1, 2-0) a sweep to start Big Sky Conference play, but getting there was anything but pretty.
The two teams combined for 37 turnovers (20 for Northern Colorado). The Bears shot 29.4% from the field. Idaho State finished at 40.7%, but that was after a first half in which the Bengals shot 32.4% and led by just one, 26-25, at the break.
"I think it was a grind," Ors said. "We had to keep working on defense. ... Winning always feels good, and we're glad that, before Christmas, we got both wins, so we can go on the break and be happy. But in the back of our heads, we're thinking that we still need to work hard."
Things went a little better after halftime for ISU, but it still didn't feel like the Bengals had put away a game UNC team until a 3-pointer by Callie Bourne finally extended the lead to double digits, 48-36, with six minutes to go.
Bourne, who was 1 of 7 shooting at halftime, hit several big shots in the second half to finish with 13 points.
She fouled out shortly after her dagger 3, becoming the third ISU player to foul out. With Ellie Smith and Delaney Moore already disqualified — the two ISU centers combined to commit 10 fouls in 27 minutes — Bourne was handling the post. After she picked up her fifth foul, wings Montana Oltrogge and Tomekia Whitman served as ISU's bigs for the final five minutes.
Oltrogge led Idaho State with nine rebounds. In total, the Bengals committed 21 fouls, and Northern Colorado shot 23 free throws to ISU's 12 — a number boosted by some late-game intentional hacks by the Bears.
"That was pretty painful," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "That was difficult. You get Delaney and Ellie, and then Callie — Callie usually does not get in foul trouble at all. We finished the game, the last four or five minutes, with five guards, and they played their butts off."
Bourne added seven rebounds and four steals to her scoring total, while Ors had six rebounds and tied Konate for the team lead with three assists.
Leading scorer Dora Goles shot 2 of 9 for five points for ISU.
Alisha Davis had 15 points, going 9 of 12 from the foul line, and eight rebounds for Northern Colorado, but also turned the ball over seven times as ISU continued to send double-teams at her in the post.
The Bengals will take the holiday season off before returning to the court on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, at Weber State
IDAHO STATE 63, NORTHERN COLORADO 50
Northern Colorado 12 13 9 16 — 50
Idaho State 15 11 14 23 — 63
Northern Colorado — Davis 15, Wikstrom 10, Finau 10, Wiggins 6, Whyte 4, Garnett 3, Soos 2.
Idaho State — Ors 14, Konate 14, Bourne 13, Moore 6, Goles 5, Garnett 4, Oltrogge 3, Smith 2, Whitman 2.