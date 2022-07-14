Idaho State has added a new player for next season — and with the release of the team’s conference schedule for next season, the image of next year’s team is zooming into focus.
The Bengals’ newest addition is Nika Lokica, a native of Split, Croatia, where she played for a handful of teams, including her national club. In 2021, Lokica earned a spot on her senior national team, and in her last season in the Premier League, she averaged 15 points, 6 assists and 8 rebounds.
“Nika is a great late addition to our team,” head coach Seton Sobolewski said via release. “She is a very talented and very successful player out of Croatia. Her experience as the starting point guard for the Croatian national team will put her in a position to make an immediate impact.”
That announcement came Wednesday. On Thursday, Idaho State also released its conference schedule, which begins with road games against NAU and Northern Colorado.
When the Bengals embark on that part of their schedule, they will learn more about their revamped roster, which returns just one starter — senior Callie Bourne. After last season ended, the Bengals underwent an exodus, losing three players to graduation and another nine to the transfer portal: Diaba Konate, Tomekia Whitman, Jordan Sweeney, Paisley Specht, Montana Oltrogge, Anaya Bernard, Brooke Malone, Kayla Salmons and Sarae Beveridge. Even assistant coach Ryan Johnson, who had been with the program for the past eight seasons, left for the same position at Xavier.
That forced ISU to plug holes via the portal and the junior college ranks. Their reinforcements include true freshmen and transfers. Graduate Dora Goles, one of the most decorated players in school history (and whose hometown is also Split) has since joined the team as a full-time assistant coach. The same goes for Maiya Michel, who last worked in the operations department for Arizona State’s women's basketball program.