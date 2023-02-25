About an hour after he polished off perhaps his finest win at Idaho State, a 71-63 victory over Eastern Washington Saturday night, Ryan Looney began to look through his texts. He estimated he had around 100.
“But just glancing quickly,” Looney said, “a lot of them are from recruits who spent the evening watching that game on ESPN+.”
There may be no way to overestimate the importance of this ISU win. It’s one thing that the Bengals handed the Eagles their first Big Sky loss, snapping their 18-game winning streak, the longest in the nation. It’s even one thing that Idaho State earned a first-round bye at next week’s Big Sky tournament. Really, it’s another to understand the reverberations of this victory, a win that shook the conference and announced to the other nine teams that the Bengals aren’t the Bengals of old.
ISU proved that by dispatching Eastern Washington, the conference’s best team in many departments, the club that hadn’t lost since mid-December.
“Obviously, it was a big win,” Looney said. “Excited for our guys, but also excited for Pocatello and our campus. Our community needs more nights like tonight. There was an awesome crowd. Really good college basketball environment. And for all those people that get to witness the team winning a game like that was huge.”
Start here to understand how ISU orchestrated the conference’s upset of the season: With eight minutes to play, EWU tied the game at 56-56. Then the Bengals rattled off 10 straight stops — “against the best offensive team in the league,” Looney said. ISU used those to expand its lead, which grew to 62-56 under two minutes to play.
The Bengals (11-19, 8-9 Big Sky) put it away with free throws: Five from freshman Maleek Arington, who posted 10 points. Two from Daxton Carr, who logged seven points. And two from guard Brock Mackenzie, who poured in 28 points on six triples, one of his best games arriving when his team needed it desperately.
Mackenzie carded 20 of those points in the first half, and by then, ISU had built a six-point lead. He produced just six points in the second stanza — “They made an adjustment and face-guarded him all over the floor,” Looney said — so as the Bengals used Mackenzie as a decoy and got others buckets instead, they also ballooned their lead by playing defense EWU hadn’t seen before.
Looney and Co. understood Eastern Washington’s offensive potency — the Eagles entered scoring 78 points per game, tops in the Big Sky — so the Bengals switched every screen they saw. When EWU dumped the ball into its post players, ISU responded with a double team. That helped the Bengals force 19 turnovers, and parlay those into 25 points.
The receipt came in the results. Eastern Washington’s 63 points are its fewest this year in a Big Sky game, and its fewest since Dec. 7, when the group took down Pac-12 foe Cal.
“We made the decision to defend them in a different way than anyone has all year,” Looney said, “and just kinda take our chances with it.”
ISU reaped the rewards in spades. Now the Bengals have one more regular-season game left, at Northern Colorado on Monday night. Either way, Idaho State has earned a first-round bye at the conference tournament. ISU did that by topping EWU — a win of such stature that the Bengals might be able to draw attention from prospects who can help the team create more like it.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal.
