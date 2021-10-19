At a football game earlier this season, the Idaho State women’s basketball team waltzed out to midfield of Holt Arena and were announced, one-by-one, to Bengals’ fans. The Big Sky champions had just received their rings and now received what was absent throughout their magical season: applause.
Reed Gym was vacant last season. No fans. No hollering. No chance for students or the community to show their support.
All of that is why the Bengals’ Hoopfest is so important to the Idaho State Men’s and Women’s basketball teams.
In line with some of Midnight Madness tradition a number of college basketball programs around the country have popularized, the Bengals will hold a free event at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Reed Gym to entertain and introduce the community to the basketball teams sporting orange and black.
“Rather than starting from ground zero after a year where no one could come to the game, we’re at least going to have an event before we even play a game that can hopefully generate some interest,” said ISU men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney. “So by the time we get to that first home game on October 30, there will be a decent amount of people in the gym.”
There will be a dunk contest, a 3-point contest, a number of fan competitions with prizes, a photo booth and, most appetizing, free pizza.
“I think the general theme is to help build some excitement between men’s and women’s basketball on campus and in the Pocatello community,” Looney said.
To enhance that, the pair of basketball programs are trying to make Friday as much of a game-like atmosphere as possible. The Idaho State band will be there. The Bengals’ dance team will perform. And a number of other clubs from the school will be in attendance.
After almost two years, it will be a chance for the Gate City to see their college basketball teams in action – squads that both have an immense amount of hype.
Headlined by first-team conference guard Dora Goles, the women’s team returns almost everyone from the Big Sky championship team of 2021 that played in the NCAA Tournament. They will likely be the favorites to repeat as conference champs.
And the men’s team added newcomers A.J. Burgin, Louis Stormark, Jared Rodriguez and Pablo Tamba to a team that finished fifth in the Big Sky last season and brings back, namely, Robert Ford III, Tarik Cool and Brayden Parker.
They’ll all be at Hoopfest on Friday night – finally in front of fans again.
“I think the student-athletes want to do it,” Looney said. “They want to put on a uniform. They’ve been practicing against each other every day for a long time. Just an opportunity to get to a night where they can have some fun with, hopefully, a bunch of people in the building.”