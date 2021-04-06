FARMINGTON, Utah – Idaho State junior Patrik Trhac went 2-0 at No. 1 singles last week and helped lead the Bengals to a 5-2 win over Montana.
For his effort, Trhac was named the Big Sky Men's Tennis Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time in his career.
Idaho State hosted Air Force on Friday and Montana on Sunday. The Bengals fell 5-2 to the Falcons but responded to defeat Montana, their first victory of the Grizzlies in 17 matches.
Trhac went undefeated against Montana to help ISU the win a long time in the making. At No. 1 doubles, Trhac and partner Aleksander Petrovic earned a 6-4 win over UM's Ed Pudney and Milo Benn. Trhac went on to beat Pudney in straight sets of 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
In Friday's match, he won his singles match 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 against Air Force's Paul Hendrix at the No. 1 spot. Trhac and Petrovic were ahead 4-3 at No. 1 doubles against Hendrix and Jamie Bautista when it was called due to the doubles point being decided.