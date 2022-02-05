When Ryan Looney thought about his Idaho State team’s 86-63 win over Montana Saturday night in Pocatello, the Bengals’ first win in three weeks and the program’s first over the Griz in more than a decade, one thing kept coming up: effort.
He liked the effort of Malik Porter, who poured in 20 points and 11 rebounds. He liked the effort of the team’s defense, which held Montana to 41% shooting, including a paltry 2-for-16 showing from distance. He really liked the team’s effort in the rebounding department, where Idaho State won a 37-15 trouncing.
All of which to say: Considering the circumstances around this Idaho State team — which has played without Looney, missed games due to COVID protocols and endured a taxing season in the win/loss ledger — this registers as one of the program’s best wins. Ever.
But not just because of the season Idaho State has had. Not even that it was against Montana, one of the better Big Sky teams, which entered with four wins in its last five tries. It was the sheer domination with which Idaho State won this, ballooning its lead to 20 in the second half, making a conference game look like a preseason scrimmage with four-double digit scorers and seven long balls and a statement block from Porter to punctuate things.
“I think it’ll sink in a little bit later,” Looney said. “Me personally, I’m grateful I can be in the gym with our guys, whether it was being active in game prep or the game itself. I think our guys had an edge to them. They were feeling more confident.”
That showed all night. In the second half, after Idaho State (4-16, 2-9 Big Sky) had secured a ten-point lead at the intermission, the Bengals ran off seven straight, leaping ahead 50-34. Then the Bengals got triples from Daxton Carr and Liam Sorensen, the latter of whom hit all three of his treys en route to 19 points.
Idaho State kept things rolling after that. When ISU got a 3-pointer from Jared Rodriguez, who tallied 16 points and eight rebounds, the hosts grabbed a 20-point lead. It was all downhill from there. The Bengals effectively turned the final eight minutes into garbage time.
“The ball movement was better than it’s been all year,” said Looney, whose team recorded 18 assists on 30 made shots. “I think any time you can do that, you’re gonna get open shots. Obviously all of us are gone shoot a higher percentage when we’re not being guarded.”
For Idaho State, though, one of the best parts of this win involved the personnel. Looned missed four games in January because of a non-COVID health issue. Then last week, after Idaho State returned from a road trip to Sacramento, he tested positive for COVID. That forced him to miss the next few days, until he tested negative in time for Saturday’s game.
That forced a schedule shuffle. It also made Saturday’s win even sweeter for the Bengals.
“When we got to the locker room, we talked about not making the moment bigger than it is,” Looney said. “We don’t want to celebrate much. We‘re happy with the win, but we need to be better than what we’ve been. Our conversation was about who we can be moving forward.”