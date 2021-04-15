Idaho State soccer has announced the signing of Zoe Dejardin to the squad for the Fall 2021 season. Dejardin comes to the Bengals from the city of Soumagne in Belgium and is a member of the Belgian Youth National Team.
When asked by head coach Debs Brereton why she chose ISU Dejardin said, “[It was] the exceptional contact I’ve had with you and the staff I’ve met so far. I directly felt that you really wanted me in your team. You have great confidence in me and it’s a wonderful challenge for me.
“I didn’t want neither a huge University nor a small one,” she continued. “I think ISU is just as I imagined. The situation [of the school] wild and near the mountains looked great to me.”
Dejardin has spent the previous two years playing on the Belgian national team, the last two years being in preparation to qualify for the Euro U17 tournament. She has played in three international tournaments for Belgium, in her first she went up against the USWNT U16 squad.
“I played against the USA U16 [team]," Dejardin said, "which remains certainly my best international experience until now.”
The Belgian team made it to the final of the qualifying round before falling to Poland. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Euro U17 tournament was canceled and Dejardin chose to come to Idaho State and start her college career.
“Zoe is a fantastic addition to our program,” said Brereton. “Her youth national team experience for Belgium will bring so much first-class experience to our team. I believe she will make our midfield unit even stronger and help us continue to dominate games with quality possession play.
"Throughout the recruiting process it was obvious that Zoe is dedicated to being her best, in the classroom and on the pitch. Her technical ability and tactical understanding will enhance our style of play immediately.”