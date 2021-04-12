Idaho State soccer has announced the first member of its 2021 signing class. Bella Anderson, a center back from Tigard, Oregon, and Jesuit High School, has signed with the Bengals.
“I am thrilled to join the Bengal family and call ISU my new home,” Anderson said. “Both the small-knit community and the team made me feel right at home and very welcomed. What set ISU apart was Coach Debs' genuine investment in the team, both at an individual level and the entire team unit, ultimately surpassing my expectations!”
Anderson comes to the Bengals after a very successful high school career. In her time at Jesuit High School, the team won the Oregon 6A championship four years in a row.
Playing for the Westside Timbers club team, Anderson made it to the regional quarterfinals twice and won the state championship twice.
Anderson also spent seven years on the Olympic Development regional team in Oregon.
“Bella is such a brilliant center back," ISU head coach Debs Brereton said. "Her ability to read the game, excellent passing range, gritty one-on-one defending, and natural athleticism make her a solid defender. We are absolutely delighted that she will be joining us this fall. Her experience playing for a top club and high school will give her a fantastic foundation to build upon as a Bengal.”
Academically, Anderson excelled as well, earning honor roll all four years of her high school career. Anderson earned all-league academic honors and National Honor Society Honors. Anderson was named to the NHS youth leadership forum and was selected as Oregon’s delegate at the Future Science and Technology Leaders Congress.
Outside of school, Anderson has spent time working for multiple charities, including work at the Blanchet House in Portland offering food and shelter to those in need, and at Bustin’ Barriers, a camp to help provide socialization for individuals with various disabilities.