Idaho State soccer officially announced its 2021 schedule on Tuesday. The Bengals start the season with 11 non-conference games before starting Big Sky Conference play on Sept. 24.
“We are so excited to return to Davis Field this fall to play a schedule that will prepare us for conference play,” Head Coach Debs Brereton said. “We will relish playing our first game on [renovated] Davis Field against former Bengals at our alumni game on August 7th. That will be a very special occasion.”
The Bengals then play one more exhibition at home against Salt Lake Community College on Aug. 14th.
The Bengals' first official game is Aug. 19th against Utah State under the lights at Davis Field. The game against the Aggies will be the official first game at Davis Field and the start of the 2021 campaign. The Orange and Black round out the opening homestand hosting Westminster College on Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.
The Bengals then travel to the Aloha State to face South Dakota on Aug. 27th and North Texas on Aug. 29th in Honolulu.
“A big highlight will be our trip to Hawaii, which will be an extra-special occasion since some of our players will get to play at home in front of their family and friends,” Brereton said. “I’m looking forward to the entire team experiencing paradise and the aloha spirit.”
Returning home, the team hosts Dixie State on Sept. 3rd at 7 p.m. and UC Davis on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Davis Field.
Sept. 10th starts a Mountain West road trip for the Bengals as they first take on Wyoming in Laramie before heading to Fort Collins to play Colorado State on Sept. 12th at 1 p.m. The trip is rounded out Sept. 16th when the Bengals face BYU in Provo, Utah.
The Bengals finish non-conference play Sept. 19th as they host CSU-Bakersfield at noon at Davis Field.
“Every team on our non-conference schedule will test our ability to perform well against a variety of different playing styles,” Brereton said. “We will have some tough games both at home and on the road. Our young team was exposed to some important lessons in the spring that allowed us to become more resilient. I am very confident that their preparations this summer will allow them to be prepared to rise to the occasion this fall.”
The following week, Big Sky Conference play begins at home for the Orange and Black as they host Eastern Washington on Sept. 24th at 7 p.m. and Idaho on Sept. 26th at 1 p.m.
The conference championships are scheduled for Nov. 3-7.