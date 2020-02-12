Idaho State women's tennis player Hristina Cvetkovic and golfer Kyla Hoster were named the Big Sky's Player of the Week in their respective sports, the league announced Wednesday.
Cvetkovic posted a 3-1 record on the road last week, including a 2-0 mark at No. 1 singles last weekend with straight-set wins over Utah State and UTEP. The senior began the week with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Utah State's Gabrielle Dekkers for the Bengals' lone point against the Aggies. The Serbia native followed that performance with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over UTEP's Vanessa Valdez in a 5-2 win over the Miners.
In doubles play, Cvetkovic teamed up with Megan Poe on court one, recording a 6-3 win over UTEP's Valdez and Erandi Martinez. Her lone setback came to USU with a 7-6 (2) loss to Sidnee Lavatai and Hannah Jones.
Cvetkovic is now 4-2 at No. 1 singles and doubles this season. The Big Sky weekly honor is the second of her career and first since March 14, 2018.
Hoster is the first ISU golfer to earn Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors since Jill Srigley in 2002.
Hoster, a freshman for the Bengals, led the way for Idaho State in the Battle at Boulder Creek in Boulder City, Nevada, finishing tied for eighth place overall after shooting rounds of 80, 81, and 82. Hoster shot two birdies and her eagle on hole 18 in Round 3 was one of four throughout the 54-hole tournament.
It is the first weekly honor of Hoster's career.