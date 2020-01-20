Former Idaho State running back Ty Flanagan will play in the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star game for graduating seniors.
Flanagan’s participation was announced Sunday in a tweet by the Hula Bowl’s account.
The 74th annual Hula Bowl will be Jan. 26 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu at 8:30 p.m. MST.
Flanagan, listed at 5-foot-10 and 203 pounds, ran for 895 yards and five touchdowns on 173 carries as a senior for ISU in 2019.
In four years at Idaho State, he played in 40 games, carrying the ball 470 times for 2,494 yards and 24 touchdowns.
That touchdown total is fourth in school history, while his marks for carries and yards both rank sixth.
Postseason all-star games are an important part of the pre-draft process, allowing college seniors to showcase themselves for professional scouts in a game environment one last time before pro days and the NFL Combine.
According to the Hula Bowl’s website, several future NFL stars have played in the game, including Fran Tarkenton, Dan Marino, Deion Sanders and Ricky Williams.