Former Idaho State starting quarterback Matt Struck has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Skyline Sports reported Monday.
He has one remaining season of eligibility.
Struck started 11 of 12 games for the Bengals in 2019 after beating out Gunnar Amos for the job in fall camp.
He completed 164 of his 320 pass attempts (51.2%) for 2,334 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
The strong armed-quarterback, originally from Crater High School in Oregon, spent two years as a backup at Riverside Community College in California before transferring to Idaho State in 2018, although he didn't play for the Bengals that year.
Struck had several big games early in the 2019 season, throwing for 402 yards and four touchdowns against Western Colorado, 343 and six against Portland State and 396 and five against North Dakota.
However, he threw two pick-sixes and saw one of his fumbles returned for a touchdown the next week against Idaho, kicking off a nightmarish end to the season for both Struck and the team.
Counting the Idaho game, he had six interceptions returned for touchdowns over the final six games of the season as the Bengals went 0-6 in that span.
With Amos having left the program, Struck began losing time to freshman Sagan Gronauer during that run.
Struck entering the portal essentially confirms that, barring injury, former Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, who transferred to ISU in early 2020, will be the Bengals' starting quarterback for the spring 2021 season.